Harris said she was “proud to be Joe Biden’s running mate,” and declined to directly answer a question about whether she was prepared to lead the country if necessary.

Commenting on the calls for Biden, 81, to withdraw from the presidential race and for Harris, 59, to replace him, the vice president told CBS News: “Joe Biden is our candidate. We beat Trump once and we will beat him again.”

Prominent figures in the Democratic camp began to publicly raise questions about Biden’s health after his disastrous performance against Trump in the debate that took place on Thursday night.

A CNN poll released Tuesday showed that 75 percent of voters surveyed believe the party would have a better chance in November with a candidate other than Biden, a finding that has increased Democrats’ concerns.

Trump received 49 percent of national voter approval in the poll, compared to 43 percent for his rival, a difference that has not changed compared to the last similar poll conducted in April.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in a better position, with 45 percent to 47 percent for the former Republican president.