US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday denounced what she called “horrendous” crimes against humanity which, according to her, Russia is proving to be committing in Ukraine. “It is in the name of the victims, known and unknown, that justice must be done, this is our moral interest,” said the American during the Summit Conference on Security, which is being held in Munich, in southern Germany.

The US vice president said Russian forces “systematically attacked” the Ukrainian civilian population and committed, among others, “horrendous acts of murder, torture, rape and deportation”. Harris enumerated a series of acts that she classified as “barbaric and inhumane” and that amounted to crimes against humanity, as the United States was able to formally determine. For this reason, according to her, Washington will continue to support the legal proceedings that have been opened in Ukraine, as well as international investigations in this regard, so that those directly responsible and their superiors are held accountable in court.

Harris highlighted that, along with this “moral interest”, the West also has a “strategic interest” in defending the international order based on norms stipulated after the Second World War, which establish that borders must not be changed by force. “There is no nation that is safe in a world where one country can violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of another, where crimes against humanity remain immune, where a country with imperialist ambitions can do whatever it wants,” he guaranteed. The American vice president said that Russia’s “violent example” can be followed by other nations, with the use of coercion, misinformation and “brute force”.

Harris assured that Washington will continue to support Ukraine “as long as it takes”, although he predicted that “there will be more dark days” in the future. She said that time “is not on Moscow’s side” and that Ukraine, the US and the European Union will manage to “live up to it and will continue to defend human dignity, international order and freedom”.

China is also part of the concerns of North Americans and Europeans

On Friday, the vice president of the United States had already reaffirmed her commitment to Ukraine in meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. In the meeting with Scholz, Harris praised Germany’s historic investments in defense and its “heavy” humanitarian, economic and security assistance to Ukraine, including the supply of Leopard tanks. To Macron, Harris conveyed that the US will support Kiev “for as long as it takes”. They discussed the next steps of the allies’ “united response” and also addressed the strength of relations between NATO and the US, as well as the US government with its European allies.

In his speech on Saturday, Harris still regretted that China has “deepened” the relationship with Moscow, after the start of the invasion of Ukraine. According to her, if Beijing provides Russia with military support, it will “reward aggression” and further undermine the international law-based order. The day before, the US vice president had also mentioned China in her meetings with Scholz and Macron. The vice president discussed the “challenges” presented by Beijing, such as the importance of “maintaining rule-based order”; according to communiqués issued after the meetings, all agreed to remain closely aligned.