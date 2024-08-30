Thirty-six days after history changed her plans following Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection, Vice President Kamala Harris gave her first interview on Thursday. She had spoken here and there with reporters who follow her campaign and chatted with a couple of influencers at the Democratic National Convention, but she had not yet faced the collection of questions, more or less uncomfortable, that define a journalistic interview. They were posed to her by Dana Bash, CNN’s chief political correspondent, one of the network’s stars. The two sat around a table in Savannah, in the disputed state of Georgia, accompanied by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the person Harris has chosen to accompany her on the ticket as a candidate for vice president.

In a taped conversation, some of which he previewed before its prime-time broadcast, Bash asked him about his changes of opinion, criticized by his Republican rivals, on issues such as the fracking (hydraulic fracturing technique to obtain hydrocarbons), illegal immigration and the border crisis or public health, between the Harris that she was, when she held the positions of attorney general of California, senator or vice president, and the Harris that she is, now that she could become the first woman to occupy the Oval Office and has to convince a legion of undecided voters. “What best defines, the most significant thing about my political perspective and my decisions is that my values ​​have not changed,” responded the candidate, who recalled that in her four years as vice president she has traveled “a lot” around the country. That, she added, has taught her the “importance of generating consensus and finding a point of common understanding from which we can solve problems.”

Harris also said she is open to naming a Republican to her Cabinet. “Who?” Bash asked. “I don’t have any names off the top of my head,” the Democratic candidate replied. “There are 68 days until the election, so it’s not a good idea to sell the bear’s skin before you hunt it. But I think I would do it. I think it’s very important. I’ve spent my entire career being open to diversity of opinion. I believe in bringing people with different viewpoints, with different experiences, to the table where decisions are made. And I think it would be beneficial to the American people to have a Republican in the Cabinet.”

On the attacks by her rival, former President Donald Trump, Harris was reluctant to respond when Bash reminded her that in late July he had accused her at a meeting with African-American journalists of having decided “a few years ago” to “go black,” prioritizing the identity of her father (Jamaican) over that of her mother (Indian). “The same old broken record,” Harris said, referring to her rival’s habit of attacking her. “Next question.”

Republican Criticism

The decision to face her first interview accompanied by Walz sparked criticism from Republicans, who accused her of cowardice for not doing it alone. In fact, this contributed to an unusual setting: instead of facing Bash, Harris and Walz sat around a table, with her facing the camera and her running mate on the side. The Democratic campaign has recalled that this option of appearing with the second in command has its own history in the case of Trump, who has done interviews with his former vice president, Mike Pence, and has also sat down with the press with his current candidate, JD Vance.

Harris and Walz are in the middle of an election tour of Georgia. At the rally they held after recording the interview with CNN, she recalled that the electors of the southern state voted for a Democrat in 2020 for the first time since 1992, and that this support was crucial for Biden to end up in the White House (thanks to a very narrow lead of 0.3%). She also congratulated them for having elected senators from her party in the last two elections. The polls, which have turned around since Biden stepped aside, indicate for the first time in many months that the Democratic candidate could have a chance in Georgia, although the margin is so small that it does not invite too many conclusions.