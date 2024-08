Kamala Harris is the Democratic Party’s candidate for the White House | Photo: EFE/ARCHIVE

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris did not hold back in her criticism of Republican White House candidate Donald Trump following his recent interview on X with billionaire and platform owner Elon Musk.

In a statement published this Tuesday (13)Harris called Trump an “extremist” and criticized his campaign team, claiming that it serves the “interests of billionaires,” such as Musk and Trump himself, who are described in the statement as “rich and self-obsessed.” According to the vice president, these individuals are “willing” to “sacrifice the middle class” and “can’t carry a live broadcast in 2024.”

“Donald Trump’s extremism and dangerous Project 2025 agenda are a feature, not a flaw, of his campaign, which was fully exposed for those unfortunate enough to listen during whatever this was on X.com. Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed, wealthy guys who will sacrifice the middle class and who can’t even hold a live broadcast in 2024,” the statement posted on X.com reads.

The conversation between Trump and Musk took place on Monday (12) on X, through the social network’s “Spaces” tool. During the interview with the South African billionaire, Trump addressed various topics, such as the migration crisis on the southern border of the United States, attributing part of the responsibility for the chaos in that region to Kamala Harris.

The interview was delayed by 45 minutes due to an alleged DDoS attack against X, but after it aired, it generated a lot of engagement. The post about the event accumulated 73 million views within three hours of its conclusion and has already been viewed over 160 million times. Social media discussions about the interview reached almost 1 billion views, according to information released by the platform itself.

Elon Musk expressed interest in also hosting Kamala Harris for a conversation at X, as he announced on his profile on Tuesday (13).