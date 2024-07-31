In the heat of the first week of her unexpected presidential campaign, Kamala Harris found time, just over 100 days before the election, to entertain a select group of “Latino community leaders” with a barbecue in the gardens of her official residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory in Washington.

It was last Thursday, and there was Mexican food, papel picado decorations, and a band playing mariachi, salsa, and merengue music. Vice President Harris, who had just spent the day in Houston, Texas, where she held a rally for a teachers union, welcomed Hispanic members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, Miguel Cardona (Education) and Xavier Becerra (Health), as well as actors Rosario Dawson, Wilson Cruz, and America Ferrera, television personality Ana Navarro, and dozens of activists working to defend the interests of the community.

The Voto Latino Foundation, the organization that co-hosted the event, was one of the first to show its support for the American vice president. It also promised to contribute $44 million (€40.7 million) to Harris’ campaign in the swing states, those in dispute that could tip the presidential election in one direction or the other. “While the far right seeks to demonize immigrants, destroy our democracy and limit our rights, she has led the defense of a multicultural democracy,” the organization said in its message of support. The group announced that it will focus its efforts on Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Harris is well aware of the power of the Hispanic electorate. It was crucial in her two campaigns as a candidate for attorney general of California, a state with a quarter of Latino voters. In the 2010 election, they preferred her even over one of their own, the popular Democratic congresswoman Loretta Sanchez.

Her agenda as a presidential candidate connects with them, as Clarissa Martinez de Castro, vice president of the Latino voting initiative, explained last week in an interview with EL PAÍS. United States, the lobby Latin The largest in the country and another of the organizations present at the barbecue, with proposals such as the fight for reproductive rights, the expansion of access to health, consumer protection and an increase in gun control. “Most of us reject mass deportations [que propone Trump]”We prioritize the legalization of undocumented immigrants who have been in the country for years. We also expect a firm hand against human and drug traffickers.”

The day before the event at the vice president’s residence, Harris’s campaign, buoyed by enthusiasm following Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election and by donations (more than $200 million in one week), had outlined in an internal document its plan to conquer the White House in which they promised to expand their battlefield to some of those decisive states, including Georgia, which Biden had given up as almost lost. It is a plan in which the support of Hispanics, with their 36 million votes, is essential. And possible, according to their data: the memo cited a survey that concluded that this segment of the electorate, traditionally Democratic, not only prefers the vice president to the Republican candidate, Donald Trump; they would also support her more decisively than Biden.

According to a CNN poll last week, the vice president has 6% more support than the president among Hispanic voters. They are the second group whose voting intention has grown the most with the change of candidate, only behind African Americans (8%). These improved prospects are essential in two of the seven decisive states in November: Arizona and Nevada, where Latinos represent 21% and 19% of the electorate, respectively. If Biden won both in 2020 it was thanks to that support.

In the hand-to-hand combat with Trump, a survey of The New York Times/Siena College The poll published last weekend estimated that 57% of the electoral pie would come from Hispanics, compared to 38% of those who would vote Republican. These may seem reassuring numbers, but they are not: they actually hide an unprecedented trend, even if things were worse under Biden. In June, the same pollster determined that Biden was leading among Hispanic voters by just one point (45% versus 44%).

Electoral transfer

That’s why analysts have been trying all year to figure out how a candidate who promises mass deportation as soon as he gets to the White House can win new sympathies in the community. “It’s very simple,” explains Jaime Flórez, of the Republican National Committee, “because all those people who are coming are coming for our jobs, for our children’s school spots, for our hospital beds; for everything we’ve been winning over the last five decades,” he believes. “We Latinos have finally realized that Republican values ​​are more aligned with ours, in terms of abortion, family, education…”

While the conservative party is trying to pin the title of “border czarina” on Harris, a position she never held, despite the fact that Biden asked her at the beginning of the legislature to take charge of relations with Mexico, a task in which she performed quite disastrously, the Latino Democratic leaders have embarked on reminding their own “what Trump’s presidency was like,” explains Angela Romero, president of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators. “Anyone who is tempted to vote for him only has to listen to his speeches and how he dehumanizes us, without distinguishing between those of us who, like me, have been in this country for many generations and those who have just arrived. It is rhetoric full of hate,” she adds.

The conservative voting intention among Hispanics is, however, a problem for analyst Mike Madrid. These are figures similar to those obtained by Trump in 2020. “Which is not good, but it is consistent with the political assimilation trends that we have seen,” assured on social media Madrid, which asks to wait for new state-by-state polls to be able to draw conclusions, while reminding us of something that is often forgotten: Latinos do not form a uniform whole. The majority of Mexican origin in Arizona is not the same as the Puerto Ricans and Central Americans who dominate in Pennsylvania.