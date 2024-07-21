Kamala Harris has announced its intention to become the first female president of the United States. This announcement comes after the president’s support Joe Bidenwho he resigned from his candidacy for re-election. Harris praised Biden’s “selfless and patriotic act,” highlighting his commitment to the country and his leadership during his term.

In a statement on their social networks, Harris He expressed his gratitude to Biden and his determination to unite the Democratic Party already the nation.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as president and for his decades of service to our country. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and its extreme agenda of Project 2025,” Harris wrote. She also called on her supporters to support her campaign with donations.

Support from key figures

The candidacy of Harris has received the support of important figures in the Democratic Party. The ex-president Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clintonpraised Biden’s decision and expressed their support for Harris. “We will do everything we can to support her,” they said in a statement, underscoring the threat posed by a second term for Biden. Trump.

The ex-president Barack Obama Obama also spoke out, praising Biden’s decision and noting that Democrats would face “uncharted territory” in the coming days. Obama expressed confidence that party leaders would be able to pick an outstanding candidate to take on Trump.

Reaction of the Democratic Party and Donald Trump

He Democratic Party has promised a transparent and orderly process to select its new candidate. Jaime Harrison, the party’s chairman, stressed the importance of uniting around a candidate capable of defeating Donald Trump in the upcoming elections.

The campaign team of Donald Trump was quick to react, criticising Harris and claiming she would be “even worse” for the United States than Biden. “Harris has been corrupt Joe’s enabler-in-chief this whole time,” they said in a statement.

Donald Trump, Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States (EFE Photo)

If the Democratic Party grants the Kamala Harris candidacy and she manages to defeat Donald Trump in the elections, she would become the first female president of the United States.