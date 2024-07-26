Following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden’s candidacy for the upcoming elections, which prompted the launch of his campaign, Kamala Harriscurrent vice president, He accused former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump of “backtracking” for the debate scheduled for September 10 and She assured that she is “ready”.

After being criticized for his performance in the debate against the Republican and for the various uncomfortable episodes he starred in with international leaders, Biden made a definitive decision supported by the Democratic Party. Instead, Harris emerged as a presidential candidate for the November 5 electionwith the support of various democratic leaders.

Even without receiving the official nomination of the party, her candidacy is almost a given, and that is why Harris put her foot on the accelerator with just over three months to go before the elections. Upon her arrival in Washington after giving a speech in Houston in front of the American Federation of Teachers, The vice president formally challenged Trump.

“I’m ready to debate Donald Trump. I have previously agreed to the debate on September 10. He previously agreed to that. Now It seems that it is going backwards“she said first. Along those lines, Harris added defiantly: “I’m ready. And I think voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on a debate stage. So I’m ready. Let’s go.”

Republicans react to Kamala Harris’ challenge to Trump

According to the information shared by the media CBS NewsTrump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Thursday night that “the details of the The general election debate cannot be finalized until the Democrats formally decide on their candidate.“.

The date of the debate that would be moderated by the media ABC News It was previously agreed between Biden and Trump last May.when the president was still in the running for a next term. For his part, Trump assured that he will debate against Harris, although he requested that he be presented by Fox Newsand accused the aforementioned media of spreading “fake news.”