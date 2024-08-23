She is now officially the Democratic Party candidate for the presidential elections on November 5. Critical situation for Kamala Harris: great challenges to be elected president of the United States. She competes against the anything goes Donald Trump. And he acts within a complex context of questioning against the actions abroad for the support blind Biden administration’s response to Israel’s military operations in Gaza. As Biden’s vice president, she may be linked, in public perception, to those decisions by the president.

Background: While the Democratic convention was taking place on Monday 18th, thousands of demonstrators were protesting on the streets of Chicago. Against the US policy of unrestricted support for Israel/Netanyahu. Harsh slogans against Biden: Genocide Joeaccusing him of supporting war crimes. Precisely for continuing to supply Israel/Netanyahu in the war against Gaza.

Two great challenges

Kamala Harris has several challenges ahead of her; two key ones stand out. The first and most important one is to beat Trump; the second: to achieve this, Harris must rely on her own profile, their own qualities, trajectory and identity.

Distancing yourself from an easy-going person Continuity Biden. The Israeli military offensive — using US war material — has already killed more than 40,000 Palestinian civilians. Among them, 16,000 children. And nearly two million Palestinian residents have been displaced.

In the two months and days remaining in the election campaign, Harris has the chance – and the need– to assert yourself. Based on your own capabilities, experience and scale of values, projecting that experience and capabilities to win. First things first: don’t carry the main burden passive Biden administration’s unrestricted military support for Netanyahu’s war in Gaza.

Harris has nothing to do with this barbarity and cannot be indifferent to it. He would affirm his own identity by hearing the noise of the protests.

Demonstrators rally for a ceasefire in Gaza on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on August 23. Seth Herald (Reuters)

No to murderous military units

It is illegal to continue arming certain Israeli battalions with a deplorable record of violating fundamental rights and killing innocent civilians with U.S. military resources and equipment.

There are many examples. Among others, the actions of the Netzah Yehuda battalion, based on logistical support from Washington. In 2022, operating in the West Bank, members of that military unit extracted the Palestinian-American Omar As’ad (78) from his car. Detained at a checkpoint near his hometown, they blindfolded him, handcuffed him and interrogated him before leaving him unconscious (they thought he was “sleeping”). As’ad died shortly after. Nothing happened afterwards. One more case of impunity. structural.

According to reports from the Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din, less than 1% of Palestinian complaints against Israeli soldiers are brought to trial. This is just one more case. Those responsible went unpunished. And U.S. logistical support for the battalion did not cease.

Can Kamala Harris move forward and assert her own identity? It is her challenge and trump cardThe world and the protesting American citizens would expect that illegal military operations, such as those for genocide that the International Criminal Court is investigating, would be stopped from being supported logistically and economically. And, furthermore, they violate American national law (the Leahy law).

Legality: international and Leahy law

International and national obligations must be fulfilled.

The international legality It prohibits turning civilians into military targets and establishes clear standards of protection against forced displacement. International obligations/commitments are being ignored. Since 2023, the International Criminal Court has been investigating these possible war crimes by Israel in Palestinian territories.

This adverse context, contradictorily, is an opportunity for Harris. For to shine its strengths and experience. And its solid track record in affirming and defending legality.

A Palestinian girl carries water in a displaced persons camp in central Gaza on August 13. NurPhoto (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Legality facing two challenges

It is precisely legality that could allow Harris to successfully face the two essential challenges that lie ahead. The first, obvious and fundamental: beating Donald Trump. The second, affirming her own identity.

Beating Trump: he has strong assets: he has been president and has a presence. But he has been at odds with the law. And he has been convicted by criminal justice (May 2024) for 34 charges brought against him. And he disregards the constitutional order: violent “rebellion” (January 2021) launching his troops against the Capitol.

At the front is a powerful candidate like Kamala Harris. With an excellent profile and track record. And who, in some way, embodies the values ​​of law and legality.

Twice elected Attorney General of California (2011-2017), she promoted important advances in the reform of the penal system, protection of human rights and combating mortgage fraud after the financial crisis of 2008. A record that no one disagrees with. A far cry from Trump: the justice system has had to investigate and sanction him.

Harris: Self-Identity

Harris is faced with the need to introduce fundamental changes in the most sensitive issue in which Biden’s policy towards – and is failing – is the unrestricted military and political support for Israel. A country investigated for the actions of the Israeli military forces against the civilian population and for the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, among other issues.

Recent investigations from various sources reveal repeated practices by the Israeli army that violate international law. A recent investigation led by Haaretzone of Israel’s oldest and most respected newspapers, reveals the military operations of the last year in which very serious and grave incidents have been discovered.

Turning civilians into shields: an illegal practice

Haaretz reveals describes Israeli military units forcing civilian residents of Gaza to serve as human shieldsforcing them to search tunnels and buildings before Israeli military units enter. To do this, they dress individuals from the civilian population in army uniforms. “to give them the appearance of soldiers” of the Israeli military forces. As he himself tells him Haaretz“that is a war crime.”

Using civilians as human shields is one of the clear prohibitions established in the laws of war (Geneva Convention). Prohibition that was reiterated and defined as war crime in the Rome Statute, which created the International Criminal Court: it is a war crime “using the presence of civilians or other protected persons in an attempt to protect military objectives from attack.”

Activists in favor of a ceasefire and an arms embargo block some lanes of the 405 freeway in Los Angeles, California, on August 13, 2024. David Swanson (Reuters)

Will the “anything goes” policy be a thing of the past in Washington?

The Haaretz investigation found that the Israeli top brass was aware of the perverse use of Palestinian civilians as human shields in military detachments with equipment and weapons provided by the United States.

The Criminal Court The International Court of Justice is currently examining a decision by the British prosecutor, Karim Khan, to issue arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials for these practices. So things will not end here in the Haaretz article.

An American president, grounded and experienced in legality, would hardly be able to stand by and ignore atrocities such as those tolerated – and supported – by Washington over the past year. She could change the course of events if, from now on, legality, both international and Israeli, were respected.

Practices prohibited by international law and by Israel’s own High Court of Justice could thus be a thing of the past. A government in Washington cannot tolerate such practices.

The Leahy Law

Then Senator Patrick Leahy promoted in Washington (1997) a law – known since then as the Leahy Law – aimed at controlling – and preventing – training, weapons and ammunition provided to foreign security forces from being used to commit further human rights violations.

Israeli soldiers amid rubble, during the ground invasion in the northern Gaza Strip, in November 2023. RONEN ZVULUN (REUTERS)

The Law Leahy prohibits the U.S. from assisting any unit of a foreign security force that commits “serious violations” of human rights. And it has been applied hundreds of times. No to Israel. Leahy recently published his complaint (Washington Post, May of this year): “In the early 2000s, I wrote to successive Secretaries of State about the non-application of the Leahy Law to Israel. The responses were either inconclusive or inaccurately stated that the law applied to Israel just as it did to other countries, something the State Department continues to insist on today.”

Road to success: leader in the application of the law

Reality calls on Kamala Harris to break with this unconditional support for Netanyahu. It would change the situation in the Middle East and could open avenues for consensus within the United States in the face of the anger and protest of millions of Americans against a policy that is costing so many innocent lives.

He could simply say that he would apply the law. He would not have to “reinvent the wheel”: there are clear international and American standards.