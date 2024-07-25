The terrible statement by the vice president-elect of the United States continues to make noise J.D. Vance who he called an ‘unhappy cat lady’ Kamala Harris for the sole fact of not having biological children. The controversy arose when, in the last few hours, an old interview with Fox News went viral on social networks.

The Vice President of the United States, now running for the White House, and all women who are not mothers are apostrophized as “a bunch of cat ladies, who are unhappy in their own lives” and who “want to make the rest of the country equally unhappy”. Not only that. It makes no sense, according to the Vance ‘doctrine’, to hand the country over to childless people like Kamala Harris because “they don’t really have a direct interest” in building its future.

Hillary Clinton has shared the same clip on X commenting wryly: “What a normal, easy-to-relate guy who certainly doesn’t hate women’s liberties.”

Jennifer Anistonused instead a story on Instagram: “I truly cannot believe these words are coming from a potential Vice President of the United States. All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is blessed to have children of her own someday. I hope she doesn’t need to resort to IVF as a second option. Because you’re trying to take that away from her too.”