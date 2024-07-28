US Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign said on Sunday it had raised $200 million and signed up 170,000 new volunteers in the week since she announced her presidential bid.

President Joe Biden ended his bid for re-election on Sunday and endorsed Harris to run in November’s presidential election against former Republican President Donald Trump, who wants to return to the White House.

“Within a week of launching our campaign, Harris has raised $200 million. 66 percent of that is from new donors. We have signed up 170,000 new volunteers,” Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Rob Flaherty said on the X website.

Harris received the support of a majority of delegates at the Democratic National Convention, which likely ensures that she will be announced as the party’s presidential nominee next month.

Biden dropped out of the race after his performance in a televised debate against Trump in late June. Biden has pledged to remain president until his term ends on January 20, 2025.

Harris, the first female US vice president, received her first $100 million from backers within 36 hours of Biden’s announcement that he was dropping out of the race, her office said.