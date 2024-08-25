The campaign of the Democratic candidate for the US Presidency,

According to the criteria of

Kamala Harris said on Sunday that she has raised $540 million in the month since her presentationfollowing President Joe Biden’s refusal to seek re-election.

In an email, Vice President Harris’ campaign said it was “a record for any campaign in history” and alluded to the enthusiasm generated by her speech at the Democratic convention last Thursday, which has translated into 40 million votes in less than three days.

By comparison, the campaign of former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump (2017-2021) has reported raising about $139 million in July and had accumulated about $327 million by the beginning of August.

Donald Trump at a press conference in Florida. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Harris’ campaign attributed the influx of money to “unprecedented grassroots donations” in the past week, saying that one-third of the total came from first-time contributors, 66 percent were women and 20 percent were young people, who it considered “critical” groups. It also noted that the most common professions among donors were teachers and nurses.

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement that this week’s Democratic convention in Chicago was “a galvanizing moment for the Harris-Walz coalition across the country.”

“As we look ahead to Labor Day, our campaign will use those resources and enthusiasm to continue the momentum, not taking voters for granted and tirelessly reaching out to voters in key territories every day from now until Election Day,” he said.

Harris and her number two, Tim Walz, will campaign in the key state of Georgia on Wednesday, and a solo speech by the candidate is expected in the city of Savannah on Thursday afternoon.

Following Biden’s decision not to run for office again on July 21, both the party and voters have responded with great enthusiasm to Harris’ candidacy, which was recently made official at the convention but has already raised 200 million in its first week alone.

Harris has improved Biden’s position in the polls and is slightly ahead of Trump, whose campaign yesterday attributed it to a “honeymoon phase”, and also anticipated a “rebound” at the national level after the Democratic convention, which he tried to downplay by evoking Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.

EFE AGENCY