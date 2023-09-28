The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, called this Thursday in Miami for a complete ban on the sale of assault weapons and a universal background check, and blamed legislators in Congress who “do not have the courage to give a step forward”.

“Assault weapons are designed to kill a lot of people quickly and there is no reason for them to be on the streets of a civil society,” Harris said this afternoon during a talk on the campus of Florida International University (FIU), as part of his “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour, which began this month.

The vice president mentioned the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former student armed with an AR-15 rifle killed 17 people.

One issue, that of gun sales, is being manipulated, he said, by those people who are trying to force “a false decision” between being in favor of the Second Amendment (the right to keep and bear arms) or “wanting to Take away everyone’s weapons.”

We Need Assault Weapons Bans, Universal Background Checks, and Redemption Laws

“I’m for the Second Amendment, but that’s not what we’re saying. We need assault weapons bans, universal background checks and red flag laws,” he added.

But this situation, she encouraged the students who filled the FIU auditorium, will change when “everyone starts voting,” because “I am sure” that “when you vote you can make a difference on these issues,” she said.

In this context, he referred to one of the core points of his university tour, the “intentional and total attack – in his opinion – against the freedoms and rights won with so much effort”, an attack that demands, he said, the attention and leadership of university students.

“Extremist leaders” seek restriction of rights

And this is so, he continued, because the progress of the United States depends on everyone’s commitment to “the expansion of rights, not their restriction,” as some “extremist leaders are trying to do here in Florida,” he said in a veiled allusion. to the state governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, with whom he maintains a harsh clash of ideas.

“That is why I am doing this tour,” he stressed, to “raise our voices and listen to the leaders of our country, knowing that this situation of trying to erode freedoms does not have to be like this,” he stressed.

He also referred to the presidential initiative to forgive up to $20,000 to Pell Grant recipients, of which, he said, the majority of Latino students are beneficiaries.

However, “there is a political agenda to undo what we are trying to do and we are going to have to keep fighting,” he warned.

He also denounced, facing the 2024 elections, that “there are people right now who are intentionally trying to hinder” the right to vote, as is happening in Georgia, where they approved a law that makes it illegal to give food and water to people. who lines up to vote.

Or the “hypocrisy” evident in Florida, charged again against DeSantis, where a law was approved that does not allow one million people who have served their sentences for serious crimes to vote.

“What happened to the concept of redemption?” Harris asked, to ensure that in Florida a large number of people who have served their sentence are being prevented from exercising the full rights of citizenship.

He also addressed the controversy of reproductive health, a woman’s right to abortion, to say that a woman has sufficient intelligence and capacity to make a decision of this type “without her Government telling her what to do.”

He charged against “extremist leaders” across the country who have proposed and passed laws to criminalize health care providers (for performing abortions)” and who “establish significant prison sentences to punish women, without even making exceptions.” for rape or incest.”

In that sense, he attacked the 2023 state law signed by DeSantis, which restricts abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

“Most women don’t even know they’re pregnant at six weeks. Come on!” exclaimed Harris, who will visit about a dozen campuses this month, including Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). ), community colleges and apprenticeship programs.

He did not leave aside the issue of the “climate crisis”, which he compared to an “existential crisis”, and the speed with which it is happening and causing the “loss of many of the vital resources that the Earth provides us.”

She elaborated on the effort made by the White House to advance a clean energy economy and what the vice president called “environmental justice” to support the needs of poor, immigrant and people of color communities.

EFE

