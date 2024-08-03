Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

The Democrats have officially nominated Kamala Harris as their candidate for the US presidential election in November. (Archive photo) © John Bazemore/AP

Kamala Harris will run against Donald Trump in the presidential election in November. Former Obama campaign aide Plouffe is joining Harris’ campaign team.

Washington – Vice President Kamala Harris has expanded its campaign team and hired new, experienced advisers, including David Plouffe, who managed Obama’s first campaign, as well as Stephanie Cutter and Jennifer Palmieri. These changes were made, according to NBCNews announced on Friday. With less than 100 days until the election, Harris’ team must quickly make important decisions and complete significant tasks that are normally planned for months.

Kamala Harris: Reinforcement in the campaign team and new strategies against Trump in the US election campaign

Several new, experienced advisers to Kamala Harris’ campaign team were announced on Friday. David Plouffe, the American political strategist who led Barack Obama’s successful 2008 presidential campaign, has told Reuters joined Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign team as a senior advisor on Friday. Experienced Democrats, Stephanie Cutter and Jennifer Palmieri will also assist Harris. Some of the high-profile staff additions are expected to focus on messaging, polling and paid media, led by longtime Biden staffers Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti.

The core state work, communications and advance team will remain largely unchanged. However, Harris’ communications staff, such as senior adviser Brian Fallon, will be promoted and there will be additional support across the board. This includes more event-organizing staff as the campaign plans more large events. Harris has also hired a new speechwriter to ensure messaging remains consistent.

“This is the A-Team”: Harris supporter sees Vice President’s victory in US election

“This is the A-team,” said longtime Democratic strategist Pete Giangreco. “It means the vice president is in it to win. That speaks to the kind of president she would be. She’s surrounding herself with top-notch campaign talent… These are people who are winners and have played at the very highest levels of politics and government.”

Harris’ strategy is said to be different from that of Biden. While Biden portrayed the election campaign as a fight for democracy, Harris will focus more on issues such as freedom and economic opportunities. Her message will also address possible negative effects of a second term of office for Donald Trump In addition, Harris will use a debate with Trump in the coming weeks to highlight clear differences with Biden. Stephanie Cutter will take over the organization of the congress, which begins on August 19 in Chicago.

US election 2024: Trump agrees to TV duel with Kamala Harris

According to the German Press Agency Trump is meanwhile ready for a TV debate with his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. “I have agreed with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th,” Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Sociall. Harris had already agreed to a televised debate with Trump. Trump and President Joe Biden had originally agreed to two debates, the second of which was to take place on September 10.

In his post, Trump explained that the debate would take place in the US state of Pennsylvania and would be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. An audience would be present. The broadcaster FoxNews confirmed that the debate would take place with spectators and would follow similar rules as the first debate between Trump and US President Joe Biden on 27 June on the channel CNNIn it, the candidates were only given a pen, a pad of paper and a water bottle. In addition, only the microphone of the respective speaker was opened, while the microphone of the other was muted during the session. (jal with dpa/afp)