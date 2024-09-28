Kamala Harris has made her first trip to the border with Mexico as a candidate for the presidency of the United States. The Democratic candidate has chosen for this the State of Arizona, one of the seven territories in dispute heading to the November 5 elections. The Democrat wanted to show herself on her tour as a figure capable of providing solutions to the complex border dynamics. And just at a time when his rival, Donald Trump, is charging against the immigration policy of the Joe Biden Administration. “We will seek to punish repeat offenders more severely.” [que cruzan la frontera ilegalmente] and if someone does not ask for asylum and crosses illegally, asylum will be denied,” Harris said at an event in Cochise County, an area that Trump visited last month. Harris earlier toured a piece of the concertina-reinforced border wall and met with Border Patrol agents.

Harris promised to combat the flow of fentanyl into the country that has caused an out-of-control health epidemic for both the Trump administration and the current presidency. One of the first speakers at the event was Theresa Guerrero, who lost her son Jacob to an overdose of the powerful synthetic opioid. Guerrero asked the candidate to toughen the fight against this drug, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. Harris dedicated a few words to him on stage. “[El tráfico de fentanilo] It is a burden on our country and we have to take it seriously. “When I become president, I will make it a priority to interrupt the flow of fentanyl that reaches the United States,” he said.

During her visit, the vice president was informed about the ongoing operations that are being carried out to stop the torrent of drugs reaching the country. The vice president indicated that two Mexican cartels are mainly responsible for importing the opiate into the United States. Most of the transfer, he revealed, takes place through customs and official checkpoints. “The reality is that agents do not have sufficient resources and can only search a fraction of vehicles that pass through these points. It is unacceptable,” he declared.

The Democratic presidential candidate during her tour of the border wall, this Friday near Tucson, Arizona. Kevin Lamarque (Reuters)

Harris contrasted her agenda with the supposed heavy hand that Trump intends to impose on the border. He recalled during his speech that his rival mobilized to prevent his party’s senators from supporting a border security law in Congress, part of a very broad legislative package that was long negotiated between Democrats and Republicans. “Donald Trump boycotted that law, but I promise as president to take it back and sign it into law,” she said. This will add 1,500 new agents to the Border Patrol and will finance a hundred new devices to assist in the detection of fentanyl. The law that was stopped by Trump had the approval of the union of uniformed personnel in charge of border surveillance.

Harris made the visit at a time when polls place her behind Donald Trump. The Republican leads the vice president 48% to 42%, according to a recent survey conducted by the newspaper USA Today to 500 future voters. The best indicator of the battle, however, would be voting intentions in Maricopa County, the most populous in the state and where Phoenix is ​​located. Harris cuts the lead there to four points. 47% of the 1.3 million Latinos registered in the entity support the Democratic candidate, the survey reveals. 35% of Hispanics prefer Trump.

The candidate used her visit to attack her rival’s record on immigration while she occupied the White House. “In the four years of his presidency he did nothing to improve the system. “It did nothing to resolve the lack of immigration judges nor did it increase the hiring of border agents,” he said. Border management is the most worrying in the State of 7.4 million inhabitants. “[Trump] “He prefers to campaign on the issue rather than fix the problem,” he added.

Trump, on the other side of the country, also counterattacked. In unison, Republicans criticized Harris’ visit to the entity that Biden won in 2020. They described it as a tour to attract the spotlight and television cameras and recalled that in this Government all records for illegal crossings in history were broken. . “He has blood on his hands,” said the Republican, who was touring Michigan, another of the key states of the election. The former president accused the Administration of allowing tens of millions of illegal immigrants to enter the country. “These are tough guys, criminals who have been released,” Trump said at a rally at a factory.

Harris visited the community of Douglas, in Cochise County, just over a month since Trump’s visit to the area. The Republican landed on the site the same day that the Democrats named her presidential candidate. “Comrade Kamala wants our country to be open to the criminals of the world to come and rape and loot,” Trump said then. The former president was accompanied by victims of fentanyl overdoses and the relatives of Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin and Laken Riley, who died in crimes committed by illegal immigrants.