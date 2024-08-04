London (Union)

US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris interviewed three prominent candidates – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro – at her residence in Washington, DC, yesterday, before deciding who she will choose as her running mate.

Harris is expected to announce her pick today, before making her first public appearance with the vice presidential candidate tomorrow in Philadelphia.

The Harris campaign is also planning a social media ad featuring the two together. Harris met with her vetting team on Monday, including former Attorney General Eric Holder, whose law firm Covington & Burling has vetted the finances and biographies of potential vice presidential candidates.

Holder and his office have provided detailed reports on each of the finalists, informed sources said.

Harris met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday, and the candidates will be notified of their selection decision later this evening or Tuesday morning, the sources said.

Sources familiar with the backstage of the campaign of the Democratic candidate for the US presidential elections, Kamala Harris, revealed that she is approaching the moment of announcing the name of the candidate for the position of vice president on her nomination ticket, in preparation for taking him on a tour that she intends to undertake later this week, in a number of swing states.

According to sources, Harris has narrowed down the list of candidates to be chosen to undertake this task to just six, before she began holding intensive meetings with them over the past few hours, in order to make what analysts describe as “the most important decision” in her lightning election campaign.

It usually takes months for a US presidential candidate to decide on a running mate. But Harris, who became the Democrats’ de facto running mate on July 21 after President Joe Biden abandoned his campaign, had to cut the timeline to less than two weeks, given the short time remaining until the vote.

At the top of the shortlist of potential Democratic running mates are the governors of Kentucky, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Minnesota: Andy Beshear, J.B. Pritzker, Josh Shapiro and Tim Walz, respectively, along with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Fueling speculation about the imminent announcement of the second name on the Democratic ticket alongside Harris, representatives for Bashir, Shapiro and Buttigieg confirmed that the three officials had already canceled plans for activities they were scheduled to engage in this week, indicating that they are free to meet with the presidential candidate and perhaps accompany her on her upcoming tour, if any of them is chosen.

Harris is following in the same footsteps as Biden, who, when running for president four years ago, was keen to have a woman of color as his running mate, in order to achieve what is described as “ethnic-gender balance,” which is preferred by many sectors of the Democratic Party, considering that it might enhance the chances of their candidates among more categories of voters.

Carter wants to stay alive to vote for Harris

Former US President Jimmy Carter, 99, who has been receiving hospice care at home since February 2023, said he hopes to be alive enough to vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, a local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing one of his grandsons. The Atlanta-Constitution, a daily newspaper in Carter’s home state of Georgia, reported the remarks by the grandson of the former “Democratic” president, who will celebrate his 100th birthday on October 1.

According to the newspaper, Chip Carter asked his father this week if he hoped to celebrate his birthday, and the former president responded, according to his grandson, Jason Carter, by saying, “I’m trying to stay alive so I can vote for Kamala Harris.” According to his grandson, Carter seems “more energetic and interested in politics and the war in Gaza.” Jimmy Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981 and is the oldest living U.S. president.

From 12 to 6

Harris and her team began reviewing potential running mates shortly after Biden’s surprise decision to drop out of the race, according to sources who spoke to The Washington Post. The initial list of 12 candidates was later whittled down in half following meetings between Harris’s top aides and the candidates, which concluded Thursday, people close to her campaign said.

Analysts say that one of the primary tasks for the person who is announced as Harris’s running mate will be to focus his efforts on confronting his counterpart on the Republican ticket, Senator James D. Vance, and perhaps hold a televised debate against him, if the two competing campaigns agree to that.