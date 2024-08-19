Shepard Fairey, the graphic artist who created the iconic “Hope” poster in 2008 by Barack Obama, He created another one in homage to Kamala Harris titled with a new slogan word: “Forward”.. The new poster was imagined with “simply the search for a better future” in mind, Fairey said: «There is no going back. These words from Harris sum up the moment in which we find ourselves. In order not to go back, we must move forward. We may not have achieved everything we hoped for, but we are making progress, despite growing threats and despite adversaries with regressive policies.”

On the right, the artist Shepard Fairey, on the left, the photo by Mannie Garcia for the Associated Press (2006) used as the subject of “Hope”

For Obama’s artist, The Democratic candidate and her number two Tim Walz in fact embody the best chance for the country to continue moving forward on issues such as “climate change, corporate responsibility and equality by combating racism, sexism, xenophobia and homophobia, for full access to healthcare and fair immigration policies”.





In 2008 the portraits of Shepard Fairey (aka Obey) They were a huge success, so much so that Obama’s staff used them for his first election campaign. An iconic work of art that has gone around the world. The American artist, born in South Carolina but living and working in Los Angeles, who chose Kamala Harris as his muse, has published her portrait online.