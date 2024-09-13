Kamala Harris, on September 11 at the 23rd anniversary ceremony of 9/11, in New York. Craig Hudson (REUTERS)

That Kamala Harris had turned out to be a bluff was one of the most repeated ideas in Spain in the last two years when talking about the United States. Until she was nominated as a presidential candidate. Overnight, and long before Tuesday’s debate (we’ll get into that later), Harris went from hell to heaven without any analyst batting an eyelid. What happened? Nothing, simply that Harris was a vice president and the White House does not usually reserve an easy place for them until they emerge as a replacement for the number one.

There is a juicy literature on the subject: one of the nation’s founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin, is credited with mockingly calling vice presidents “superfluous excellence,” in reference to the predominant and simultaneously powerless nature of the position. Many years later, Nelson Rockefeller, who was number two to President Gerald Ford, sarcastically summed up his occupations: “I go to funerals,” he said, “I go to earthquakes.” And in 1960, the campaign that gave JFK victory, Dwight Eisenhower was asked to name one of the great decisions in which Richard Nixon (his vice president and Kennedy’s rival in the elections) had helped him, and he replied like his worst enemy: “If you give me a week, I might think of one.”

In addition to inhabiting that strange space between the glow of power and nothingness, they also often get into some hot potato, like when Joe Biden put Harris in charge of managing migration flows on the border with Mexico, an undertaking from which one cannot emerge alive, or when Donald Trump put Mike Pence in charge of leading the task force for the coronavirus crisis. History has given rise to some vice presidents to remember (see Dick Cheney), but, in general terms, their halo does not appear until they are candidates. Why was anything else expected of Harris? Because Biden was old and she had to take on more responsibilities? As if a guy who has been dreaming of being president for half a century and achieves it against someone like Trump is going to settle for a watered-down presidency. Or also because she was the first woman in history to reach the post, as well as being black, and it is known that she was destined to prove more than the others.

Never mind that, we wanted to talk about the debate. On Tuesday, Harris showed that she can win the election, that she is good at dialectical contests, it was already known, Biden had suffered it in his own flesh in the Democratic primaries of 2020. Don’t you remember how He crushed him in the Miami debate When he released his famous: “That girl on the bus was me”?

On Tuesday she made a statement that may have gone more unnoticed, but is worth remembering: she stressed that she also had a gun and that she did not intend to take anyone’s. The gun culture in the US goes beyond the terrible shootings we see in schools and overcomes the ideological barrier of right and left: many families hunt and parents give their first shotgun to a 12-year-old child. Many others live in very isolated places and have it for protection. And they have seen it all their lives. Trump stirs up these voters and, although the Democrats defend more restrictions, especially for minors, it would be a mistake to corroborate fears with radical positions. Harris was also helped in the debate by Trump He showed his most absurd side by claiming that immigrants from Ohio ate the dogs and cats of good Americans..

But winning a debate doesn’t mean winning an election. Just ask Hillary Clinton, who won the televised contests in 2016 and it didn’t matter; she beat Trump by more than three million votes and it didn’t matter either, because the insidious nature of the American electoral system means that, in a country of 330 million people, you can have an absolute advantage of three million and still come out ahead. defeated by only 80,000 votes spread across three states: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvaniaas happened then.

In 2020, Biden won up to seven million more votes than Trump and also had some help from the Republican, who said nothing about eating dogs like now, but did encourage injecting disinfectant into the vein to fight Covid. And, despite all that, only the change of 43,000 votes in three States (Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin) would have turned history in the opposite direction.

Taylor Swift has publicly called for a vote for Harris, which is a significant boost in the press, but on November 5th her vote counts as much as anyone else’s, or maybe less, depending on the county she votes in. Harris has Swift and she has a gun, now she is only missing 43,000 votes, a huge gap.