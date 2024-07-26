Friday, July 26, 2024, 07:17



| Updated 07:35h.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found in Washington on Thursday that everything had changed overnight. It was not President Joe Biden who came forward to speak after meeting with him, but Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the one to speak out …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



