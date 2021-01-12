The fashion magazine Vogue shows Kamala Harris, the elected Vice President of the USA, on the February cover. But their fans think the picture is inappropriate.

New York – The future US Vice President Kamala Harris in blazers and sneakers against a pink-green background: Around the February cover picture of Fashion magazine “Vogue” a controversy has developed. Numerous commentators and users in the Social networks found the admission of the 56-year-olds to be disrespectful or technically inferior and therefore unsuitable for the title portrait of what will soon be the most powerful woman in the country.

In an online article by Vogue it was said that the photographer had with the Cover Harris’ college days and want to honor the strong women in student associations. The sneakers are Harris trademark. But some fans criticize that the casual look of the image could be the chosen one Vice President of the USA * not do justice. Another point of criticism: Harris The color of the skin is depicted completely incorrectly, looks like it is “washed out”, that is, much too light. This could either be due to a lack of skills on the part of the photographer or to less professionalism image editing lie.

The editing is also not up to par. I can’t speak to whether the skin lightening issue is from the shoot or post, but the HSL values ​​were not properly adjusted for her skin tone during edits. Every photo editor at Vogue should know the basics of editing photos of people of color – Eliza (@ghosts_hmu) January 10, 2021

USA: Vogue opted for a more “accessible” photo of Kamala Harris

Several US media consistently reported, citing unnamed sources, that Harris’ * Team up with the Vogue actually on another portrait of Star photographer Tyler Mitchell with more classic politician clothing and pose. So have the magazine the more casual photo, which one actually wanted to print smaller on the inside, on the unauthorized Front page upscale.

Vogue-Chef Anna Wintour defended the controversial photo of the future US Vice President Kamala Harris on the front page of fashion magazine. The casual-looking recording was “happy and optimistic,” said Wintour in a podcast published on Tuesday New York Times– Journalist Kara Swisher. The photo is “charming and so relaxed” – and Harris looks “fantastic”.

"Of course we heard and understood the reaction to the print cover," said the fashion popess in a separate statement. "Let me repeat that it was not our intention at all to diminish the significance of the elected Vice-President's incredible victory." Washington Post commented, however, that the Vogue without distance to each other the elected * Vice President behaved and compared the procedure with the politician addressing their first name without their consent.