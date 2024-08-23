The party united around Harris

Unlike Donald Trump, Kamala Harris fits squarely into the recent history of the Democratic Party. The former president broke with most of the traditional leaders of the Republican Party. George W. Bush, the only living former president of the Grand Old Party, did not attend the convention in Milwaukee last month. Neither did any of the former Republican presidential or vice presidential candidates. Not even Mike Pence, who was his own vice president and has made it clear that he will not vote for him. Republican unity has been somewhat shaken by the purge of dissenters. Because the convention was held just after the attack, Nikki Haley agreed to give a speech of support, but was booed.

The closing of ranks around Harris is much more complete. Four Democratic presidents have named her as the heir to their legacy, starting with the current one, Joe Biden. Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have also given prominent speeches at the convention, while Jimmy Carter, the other living president, aged 99, has had his grandson Jason as an emissary of his support.

“Choosing Kamala Harris was the first decision I made when I became our nominee, and it was the best decision I have made in my entire career,” Biden said in his speech. “She is tough, experienced, and has tremendous integrity,” he praised her. “Her story represents the best American story,” the president added.

“America is ready for a new chapter,” Obama said. “America is ready for a better story. We are ready for a President Kamala Harris. And Kamala Harris is ready for the job.”

“Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will and, yes, the sheer joy of doing it on good days and bad,” said Clinton, who also named her as her political heir: “A new generation is coming to pick up where we left off. That is the opportunity we are given now. To elect an extraordinary woman, clearly up to the task, who will unite us and move us forward,” she proclaimed.

“My grandfather can’t wait to vote for Kamala Harris,” said Jimmy Carter’s grandson. “Kamala Harris carries on my grandfather’s legacy. She knows what is right and she fights for it,” he added.