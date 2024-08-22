According to the criteria of

Constantly confronting Republicans, Harris said that if she came to power will look for ways to strengthen US border security and implement comprehensive reforms. Their proposals could be summarized as follows:

Increase border security: Harris has said in different speeches that if she wins the race she would increase security at the border, as she detailed in an announcement earlier this month and as she recovered New York Times .

Implement a "comprehensive reform" for illegal immigrants in the United States.

for illegal immigrants in the United States. Establishing “a path earned by the citizens”: Although details are not known, it would be one more way for illegal immigrants to establish themselves within the law. This was expressed by the candidate at campaign events this month in Arizona and Nevada, according to Reuters.

Pursue and prosecute transnational gangs, drug cartels and human traffickers: Harris cited her experience as California attorney general, where she said she pursued criminal gangs of various kinds.

Democrats’ shift in stance on migrants in the United States

This Wednesday, various presentations of the National Democratic Convention made it clear that The party changed its position on illegal immigration from the United Statesif these elections are compared with those of 2016 and 2020, according to information shared NBC News.

While In those electoral contests, the Democrats were more aligned with policies that seek to create new paths for legal immigration. In the United States, Harris’s campaign appears to be focusing on something else.

Speeches like those by Chris Murphy, Democrat from Connecticut, or Tom Suozzi, Representative from New York; They revealed that the party is thinking more about how to better enforce border laws and even give the president more powers over border management.

This can be said since both Harris and other Democrats Trump is harshly criticized for not having supported a project bipartisan law through which the president’s capabilities regarding borders were expanded.