The Democratic convention, the party celebration that opens this Monday in Chicago and in which Kamala Harris will be crowned as the presidential candidate, will feature an exceptional cast of speakers: a sitting US president, Joe Biden; two others who made history: Bill Clinton and Barack Obama; and the first female presidential candidate in the country, Hillary Clinton. A display of power that envelops Harris with her prestige. But from whose historical burden she tries to differentiate herself: one of the vice president’s objectives in this political conclave is to define herself before the voters as the heir to that legacy, but also as a different kind of leader.

Harris shares things with each of these predecessors. With Obama, the experience of breaking racial barriers. With Hillary Clinton, the experience of being the first female presidential candidate of a party in US history. She is Biden’s vice president. She has incorporated experts from the teams of all of them into her campaign. But they all represent the party’s past; Harris wants to infuse her own image and identify with the future: her slogans, with echoes of the Obama era, are “joy” and “when we fight, we win.” Something that is born both from conviction and necessity: 80% of voters believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction, according to a Gallup poll.

“If a Harris administration is perceived as a Biden administration 2.0, it will lose. If Harris is perceived as a new, fresher, different position from both Biden and Trump, it will win. The party that best defines that will be the one that wins,” wrote electoral analyst Charlie Cook, founder of the Cook Political Report, this week.

“This campaign is not just about us versus Donald Trump (the Republican candidate). It is about two different visions for our nation: ours is focused on the future; the other is focused on the past,” Harris said at a rally in Nevada last week.

Harris, who has given new energy to the Democrats, has already shown that she wants to forge her own path – the ambition of any politician. The vice president, upon arriving at the White House, refused to take on women’s or minority issues because she did not want to be pigeonholed – as author Franklin Foer recounts in his book The Last Politicianon Biden’s mandate. He resisted suggestions from much of the Democratic hierarchy — including Obama himself — to select Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, one of the party’s rising stars, as his number two and instead opted for a surprise choice, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, whom he considers more in line with his political priorities and more capable of reaching the average voter, his main target.

Her style draws on her predecessors: she has brought in experts from the campaign that brought Obama to the White House in 2008, and her economic programme is based on Biden’s. But where her predecessor put the emphasis on the main macroeconomic lines – ambitious infrastructure projects, investments with a geostrategic angle – and noble but distant principles – the defence of democracy – she is betting on an image and proposals with which the average citizen can identify.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

“Strengthening the middle class will be one of the defining goals of my presidency, because I firmly believe that when the middle class is strong, America is strong,” he insisted on Friday during the presentation of his economic program for the first 100 days of government, at a rally in North Carolina.

A battery of her campaign ads, on television and social media, resorts to humor and the use of memes — something Biden tried to do, without much success — to present her as someone who maintains her middle-class roots: a wife and stepmother of two children in a non-nuclear family, someone who knows what it is to be the head of the family, to do the monthly accounts, what it costs to fill the shopping basket, and who has worked at a McDonald’s to earn money as a student. She seeks to strengthen the voter’s connection with her by highlighting factors that she may have in common with each specific sector of society, especially those that the Democrats consider their grassroots coalition: the African-American community, Latinos, women and young people.

“Our first big challenge is to present Kamala Harris, who is a very powerful and important messenger for our community, as the embodiment of the American dream, as a daughter of immigrants,” says Maca Casado, head of communications with the Latino community for the vice president’s campaign.

That drawing is a few broad strokes, since the more complex a design is, the more likely it is to make a mistake. And the candidate, in a compressed campaign with less than 12 weeks to go, wants to avoid criticism from lobbyists or big business. Or give ammunition to a Trump who has launched all kinds of personal insults against her; he has called her “crazy,” of having “low intelligence” and of being a “dangerous radical”; he has accused her of “going black” for political convenience; and according to Trump, The New York Times He has called her a “whore” in private. The Republican candidate constantly alters and mispronounces her name — “Kamabla” and “Kamila” are some examples — in an apparent gesture of contempt.

“Strategic ambiguity,” similar to that applied by Obama in his 2008 campaign, has the advantage of allowing each group of supporters to see in the candidate what they want to see. But it also has a risk: that, once his honeymoon with Democratic voters is over, the perception spreads that he does not have clear ideas. Something that already took its toll on him in his failed 2020 presidential campaign, in which he started off strong, but was unable to define himself and quickly plummeted, ending up withdrawing before the primaries.

Harris has since changed some of her positions. Her campaign has explained that the candidate no longer supports ending the fracking —fracking for shale gas—, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, or universal public health care; all of these are goals of the progressive wing of the Democrats and which the then senator supported in her campaign four years ago. Harris’s supporters argue that her time as vice president in the White House has allowed her to better understand these issues; that her evolution shows maturity and flexibility to adopt more moderate positions.

The next big moment to define her before the public, at a time when Harris has turned the polls around and is tied with Trump, and Democratic morale has soared, will come this Thursday at the Convention. That day, at prime time on television, the vice president will give her formal acceptance speech for the presidential nomination, where she will present her government priorities to the applause of thousands of delegates.

Days later, according to Harris herself, her first interview as an official candidate will take place: by then she will have had time to define herself. Then, her big test: on the 10th, on the ABC television network, Donald Trump awaits her for a debate that could determine the course of these elections. There, facing a candidate who assures that she “will be easier to defeat” than Biden, Harris will have to show what she is really made of.