Kamala Harris, the first moves in economics

Kamala Harris’s first promises on American economic policy were mainly characterized by three quite evident aspects: they touched on many aspects from all angles, no argument seemed false (just as Donald Trump’s arguments have often appeared false) and above all they seem to be centrist and not just left-wing or far-left. On this alleged belonging to the ‘left’ the tycoon himself has on several occasions branded her as a policy positioned decidedly to the left. On the contrary, in the last outing of the dem, in the wake of favorable polls, the positions expressed were close to the original program Build Back Better of President Biden. A solid program (and not only left) unfortunately implemented only in part due to the weakness of the democrats in the senate.

Kamala Harris, support for poverty of families with young children

The proposal that could be considered one of the most visionary is the one concerning the restoration of the expanded tax credits for children. The Biden administration had started it in 2021 but already in 2022 it had clashed and effectively blocked in the Senate with the contrary action of the Republicans. However, in the short time that it was able to work, the law reduced poverty in the child world. The new proposal includes a greater tax relief dedicated especially to families with one-year-old children. A law of this kind, obviously, has a strong impact from an ethical and moral point of view. It is not moral, in fact, that in the world’s leading economic power, children born to poor families should suffer already in their first year of life. The law is visionary for the future especially because, on average, poor Americans suffer from worse health problems than others and in their future there is a difficult economic condition even as adults. Thinking about the growth of this large segment of the population represents an investment for the future.

Kamala Harris, interventions also for housing construction

Another topic of impact is that of housing construction, with tax incentives for builders and aid for purchasing a first home. This proposal is weighed down by state and local bureaucracy regarding new construction. Another interesting point from the Democratic leader, especially for the lower middle class, is the proposal for a law that prohibits price speculation in supermarkets. The upward and speculative trend in food prices has hit Americans hard and helped stimulate inflation. A proposal on prices, certainly not an isolated one, which strikes a chord with populism but can serve to send a ‘warning’ to all professional speculators. Consumers, not only Americans, cannot stand artificial price increases, especially when products are out of stock, due to out-of-stocks or artificial inventions. There are many examples, but one above all is thought-provoking: in 2001, electricity producers reduced supply to increase electricity prices. In short, at the moment Kamala Harris, who has so far managed to block Trump’s triumphal march towards the Presidency, seems to be a candidate with different sensibilities, left, far left but also a bit of center. We will see if the voters will believe in her good faith and reward her in November. In economics, the Federal Reserve also seems to be his ally at the moment, with the announcement of the next rate cut.