Donald Trump has been using an ugly word to describe US Vice President Kamala Harris. No, I’m not referring to the “f” word, although he apparently uses it in private. I mean “communist”, an insult that has been echoed by some of her allies. For example, Elon Musk, in a post on X, declared that “Kamala is literally a communist,” proving, among other things, that he literally does not know the meaning of “literally.” Now, Harris is clearly not a communist. So why does Trump say she is? Well, red-baiting, like race-baiting—which Trump also practices with Harris—is part of the American political tradition. For example, early in his political career, Ronald Reagan was part of Operation Coffee Cup, an effort to convince voters that government health insurance would destroy American freedom.

It is also true that the American political narrative lacks a widely accepted term for people who do not believe that government should control the means of production, but who do believe that we should have policies that limit inequality and prevent avoidable hardship. To find such a term, you have to go to European countries, where it was important to distinguish between parties that supported a strong social safety net and communist parties, which were not at all the same thing. In these countries, politicians like Harris, who support a free-market economy with a strong social safety net, are known as social democrats. And social democracy is not a radical position. On the contrary, it has been the norm for generations in all wealthy nations, including our own.

It is true that the U.S. social safety net is less extensive than those in Western Europe. Still, we have a universal retirement system, Social Security, and universal health care for the elderly, Medicare. Medicaid, which provides health care to lower-income Americans, covers about 75 million people. Some seven million are covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidizes health care for millions. And so on.

What’s more, these programs enjoy overwhelming public support. At least three-quarters of registered voters have a favorable view of Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. The ACA was unpopular when it was enacted, but now has a 60% approval rating.

If you believe that the government should not support the elderly or pay for the health care of many Americans, that is a philosophically defensible position. And to be sure, there are activists on the political right who regard virtually any expansion of the government’s role since the New Deal as illegitimate. But they have very little support outside their ideological bubble.

Even Friedrich Hayek, whom libertarians have adopted as their intellectual patron saint, acknowledged that there is no reason “why the State should not help to organize a comprehensive system of social security to cover those common risks of life against which few can take adequate measures.”

Which brings us back to Harris. She is a social democrat who favors government programs that mitigate the harshness of the market economy, but so are almost all Democrats, most Americans, and, whether they realize it or not, many Republicans. She wants to expand the social safety net, especially for families with children, But the set of policies he supports would not represent a fundamental change in the role of government. He has advocated single-payer health care in the past, but has since has retracted that position, And if you think a single-payer system is a radical, un-American idea, what do you think Medicare is?

So where does the Kamala-is-a-communist claim come from? It could be that Republicans believe they can convince voters that a moderately center-left Democrat who was once a prosecutor is a communist because she is a black woman (a twist, perhaps, on the “welfare queen” trope of another era).

But perhaps they are not so calculating. By all appearances, the Trump campaign has been blindsided, first by President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race, and then by the surge in Democratic enthusiasm and Harris’s unexpectedly effective campaigning.

Even the negative perceptions of citizens about the economy, which have been Trump’s ace in the hole, seem to be evaporating as a political driver. A poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College published in May gave Trump a 20-point lead over Biden on the economy; that lead was reduced to six points over Harris in the latest poll in three key states. And a new poll by The Financial Times shows Harris slightly ahead on this issue nationally.

It seems that the response from Trump and the MAGAs (those who want to make America great again) is to say a lot of nonsense in the hope that some of it will stick.

Yet the kind of personality attacks that worked with Hillary Clinton and, to a different extent, Biden don’t seem to be gaining traction. I almost felt sorry for Fox News host Jesse Watters, who tried to attack Harris by saying, “She likes wine. She likes food. She likes dancing.” Is this supposed to make voters dislike her?

So since nothing seems to work, why not call it communist?

Paul Krugman He is a Nobel Prize winner in Economics

© The New York Times, 2024

Translation of News Clips

