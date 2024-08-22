Washington.- In a campaign that has provided few specific policy details, Vice President Kamala Harris this week quietly unveiled her most detailed and far-reaching proposal: nearly $5 trillion in tax increases over a decade.

That’s how much more revenue the federal government will raise if a series of tax increases President Biden proposed in the spring are adopted.

Harris’ campaign said this week that it supports those tax increases, which were spelled out in the Biden administration’s latest federal budget plan.

No one making less than $400,000 a year would see a tax increase under that plan.

By contrast, Harris would seek significant tax increases on the wealthiest Americans and large corporations.

Congress previously rejected many of those tax ideas, even though Democrats controlled both chambers.

Although tax policy is currently a secondary issue in a turbulent presidential campaign, it will be a top policy issue in Washington next year.

The next president will have to work with Congress to fix the tax cuts that Donald J. Trump signed into law in 2017.

Many of those tax cuts will expire after 2025, meaning millions of Americans will face higher taxes if lawmakers fail to reach a deal next year.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about the Democratic nominee’s views on taxes:

Higher taxes on corporations.-

The plan is to increase taxes from 21 percent to 28 percent, which could raise the Treasury $1.3 trillion over the next 10 years.

The goal of the new minimum tax is to prevent businesses from using tax deductions and credits to reduce their tax bill to zero.

Americans who earn more will pay more.

The White House plan would be to raise taxes on the highest-earning Americans in two ways: by increasing the rate they pay in income taxes and by changing the tax rate on investment earnings for the wealthiest taxpayers.

Harris will increase the income bracket from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. She will also increase the Medicare co-tax rate from 3.8 percent to 5 percent for people making more than $400,000.

For people who earn more than $1 million a year, their investment gains will be taxed at the same rate as regular income, rather than at a lower rate for capital gains.

Harris’s commitment to the White House budget makes it much clearer how she hopes to increase revenue if she wins the election in November.

But several key questions remain unanswered, including how Democrats will handle the expiration of key provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act next year.