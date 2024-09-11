US Vice President and Republican raised his voice on issues that are central to American voters, such as abortion rights

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump, former President of the United States and Republican candidate for the White House, and Kamala Harris, Vice President and Democratic candidate, exposed the change in the electoral landscape after Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race. During the confrontation, Kamala appeared more firm and combative, while Trump appeared irritable and defensive regarding issues that are central to voters.

The Republican began the debate with a moderate tone, but became more aggressive when questioned about the contradictions regarding his position on abortion in the US. He stated that he would not support a national ban if elected, trying to refute a criticism frequently used by Kamala and which has become one of the central themes of this election.

“I will not sign any ban. We did what everyone wanted, which was to return this issue to the states. I accomplished something that no one thought possible.”Trump said during the 2-hour debate broadcast by the US broadcaster ABC News on Tuesday night (10.Sep.2024).

The topic of abortion rights has become very relevant after the US Supreme Court overturned the case law Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The legal framework had been established in the early 1970s and ensured women’s legal right to abortion for decades. With the Supreme Court’s decision, permission is now defined by each US state.

The 2022 decision was made with the decisive votes of three judges nominated and appointed by Donald Trump: conservatives Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The left-wing electorate in the US blames Trump for the reversal of women’s right to abortion. Several states have already imposed severe restrictions and even completely banned the termination of pregnancy.

The Democrat used this argument again in the debate on Tuesday (September 10). She refuted the Republican’s accusations that she and her deputy, Governor Tim Walz, would support late-term abortion, in the 9th month of pregnancy. “Nowhere in the United States is there a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion. This is not happening, it is an insult to the women of America.”said the vice president.

“You don’t have to abandon your faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government and Donald Trump certainly shouldn’t be telling a woman what to do with her body.”he stated.

The Republican tried to gain ground in the debate by addressing issues that are central to his voters, such as the issue of immigration. He repeated the same arguments from his rallies, claiming that “invasion of illegal immigrants” that would be “stealing” jobs for African-Americans and Hispanics, a constituency he is trying to win over to strengthen his position in key states. He returned to that theme repeatedly, even when the issue was not being discussed.

Trump continued with personal insults against the vice president, calling Kamala a “Marxist”as did her father, Donald J. Harris. However, he backtracked when asked about saying the Democrat “turned black” for political reasons.

Kamala, on the other hand, continued to emphasize the need for “don’t go back” and “turn the page” During the debate, she used slogans already used in her campaign. She defended more democratic access to health services and stated that the US should support Ukraine to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from advancing in Europe. The Democrat also supported a two-state solution to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Democrat also accused Donald Trump of intending to implement the Project 2025a conservative plan for a possible Republican government. The 920-page program was developed by former members of the Republican government and proposes an expansion of presidential powers, measures against illegal immigration, greater restrictions on pornography and a central focus on “Christian roots” of the US against “religious freedom” current.

Trump, however, sought to distance himself from the agenda. “I have nothing to do with Project 2025. It’s there. I haven’t read it. I don’t want to read it, on purpose. I’m not going to read it.”Trump said.

ECONOMY

The U.S. economy was one of the most discussed topics in the debate. The economy is the top issue for 26% of eligible U.S. voters, followed by political extremism and threats to democracy (22%) and immigration (13%), according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

During the debate, Kamala Harris recalled her proposals for an opportunity economy, which include promises already made, such as a federal ban on excessive food price increases. She suggests increasing the tax deduction for new small businesses and increasing investment in community development financial institutions.

During his speaking time, he also mentioned the strategy to address the housing shortage in the United States, restore and make permanent the expansion of the child tax credit, and propose the end of federal taxes on waiter tips, a proposal that Trump accuses of being his and “stolen” by the Democrat.

Donald Trump, in turn, focused his speaking time on defending the tax cuts from his previous term and reducing the corporate tax rate for companies that manufacture in the United States, which reinforces the idea that he will resume the trade war against China.

The Democrat criticized the Republican proposal. She stated that the former president’s plan will “explode the deficit”create a recession in the United States and increase the price of goods for American consumers.

IMMIGRATION

During the debate on Tuesday (September 10), illegal immigration was one of Donald Trump’s main weapons, with criticism of the policy undertaken by the Democratic administration.

The Republican said that illegal immigrants in the country are eating pets, such as dogs and cats, of Americans. The claim was denied live on air by Rob Rue (Democratic Party), mayor of Springfield (Ohio), the city mentioned by the Republican. In his defense, Trump said he had seen the news on television.

At another point, Trump claimed that illegal immigrants were “stealing” the jobs of the American population and that needed to be “expelled” for being “destroying” the United States.

Kamala Harris, in a less aggressive manner, admitted that illegal immigration is a problem in the country and reinforced her proposal to increase the number of border patrol members to prevent the entry of new illegal immigrants into the United States.

FOREIGN POLICY

Trump and Kamala have intensified the debate over US foreign policy. The former president has insisted that if re-elected, he would resolve the conflict in Eastern Europe before even taking office again. He has criticized the Biden administration, claiming that world leaders “laugh” her.

The Republican also said he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, saying they both respect him. “I will solve this before I even become president. If I win, I will talk to them, bring them together… the war would never have happened.”he said.

Regarding the conflict in Gaza, Kamala reaffirmed that Israel has the right to defend itself, but assessed that “too many Palestinians”including children, were killed during the Israeli incursion into the territory. The vice president said she supports the two-state solution, which aims at the peaceful coexistence of a Palestinian state and a Jewish state.

“We need a two-state solution that allows us to rebuild Gaza and guarantee Palestinians the security, self-determination and dignity they deserve”he concluded.