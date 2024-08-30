In an interview with “CNN”, the Democratic candidate ignored a question that recalled an episode in which a Republican questioned her race

US Vice President and Democratic White House candidate Kamala Harris ignored the question asked during the interview on CNN this Thursday (29.Aug.2024) about the comment from former US President Donald Trump (Republican Party) stating that the Democrat “turned black” for political reasons.

“Same old tired manual. Next question, please.”Kamala responded to interviewer Dana Bash.

The controversy began on July 31, when Trump, during interview at the NABJ (National Association of Black Journalists) convention, he stated that “I did not know” that Kamala was black.

“She was just promoting her Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago when she became black, and now she wants to be known as a black person.”declared the Republican at the time.

The campaign of the vice president, daughter of an Indian mother and a black father, criticized the Republican’s statement in a statement at the time.

“Today’s speech is simply a glimpse into the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies throughout the campaign. It’s also exactly what the American people will see on the other side of the debate stage as Vice President Harris offers a vision of opportunity and freedom for all Americans.”he stated.

The Democrat also responded to the comment of the former President of the United States during a rally in Houston, Texas, on July 31. “The same old show”he declared.