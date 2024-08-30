US Vice President also reaffirmed his “unequivocal” and “unwavering” support for Israel’s right to “self-defense”

The Vice President of the United States and candidate for the White House for the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, defended this Thursday (August 29, 2024) a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the creation of a Palestinian State, as a way to end the war that has lasted 10 months in the Middle East.

“I am unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to the defense of Israel and its ability to protect itself. That will not change.”Harris said. She also highlighted the importance of “an agreement that prioritizes the release of the hostages”. The statements were made in an exclusive interview with journalist Dana Bash, from CNN.

Harris, known for her more empathetic stance on Gaza under President Joe Biden, has faced strong pressure from the party’s left wing to change U.S. foreign policy toward Israel.

Asked about the possibility of suspending arms shipments to Tel Aviv if they continue to result in high numbers of civilian casualties, Harris avoided a direct answer. However, she reiterated the need for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, a position already advocated by President Biden.

Biden’s withdrawal

The current vice president also recounted the moment when Biden dropped out of the presidential race to support her in the race for the White House. She said it was a Sunday, July 21, and that she was sitting with her nieces, after a breakfast of bacon and pancakes, putting together a puzzle.

“And the phone rang, and it was Joe Biden. He told me about his decision, and I asked, ‘Are you sure?’ He said, ‘Yes,’ and that’s how I found out.”Harris said.

She added that Biden left “very clear that I would support her”but he emphasized that, upon receiving the news, his first thought “it was about him”he stated.