In an article for the “New York Times”, a Democrat praises Biden, rejects his rival and addresses the vice president’s challenges in the electoral race as a black woman of Asian descent

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (Democratic Party) published an opinion piece in the newspaper on Tuesday (23.Jul.2024) New York Times. In the text, she addresses the president’s resignation Joe Biden (Democratic Party) of the electoral race for the Presidency of the country and the possibility of the vice president, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), become the Democratic candidate, “win and make history”.

“History is watching us. President Biden’s decision to end his campaign was as pure an act of patriotism as I have ever seen in my lifetime.”, Hillary began in the article called “Kamala Harris can win and make history”.

“The next 15 weeks will be unlike anything this country has ever experienced politically, but make no mistake: This is a race that Democrats can and should win.“, the text reads. The period to which Hillary refers runs until August 7, when the Democratic Party intends to confirm the vice president’s candidacy.

Kamala has Biden’s support to officially enter the race. The 3,896 Democratic delegates who pledged to the chief executive in the party primaries can follow the president’s wishes. But, by rule, they are not obliged to. Read more about the subject in this report from Poder360.

According to a survey by APKamala initially has the support of 3,174 Democratic delegates. The group will vote virtually to decide which name to take to the Democratic Convention. If Kamala is chosen, she will be nominated by the party at the event, which will take place from August 19 to 22.

Hillary assessed that Kamala represents “a new beginning for American politics” It is “can defeat Donald Trump” (Republican party).

The former Secretary of State, who was a senator for New York, first lady and candidate for the White House in the 2016 election, losing to Trump, drew a parallel between her story and Kamala’s: “I know a thing or two about how hard it can be for strong women candidates to fight against the sexism and double standards of American politics. I’ve been called a “witch,” a “nasty woman,” and much worse.”, he quoted.

According to Hillary, Kamala “will face unique additional challenges as the first Black and South Asian woman to top a major party ticket”. But, he stated, “It is a trap to believe that progress is impossible”.

The former first lady highlighted the nearly 3 million votes she won in 2016 and the election of Barack Obama (Democratic Party), the first black president of the USA, in 2008. “Harris is chronically underrated, like many women in politics, but she is well prepared for this moment.”

Said that “a 2nd Trump term would be much worse than the 1st”. Hillary cited central campaign themes in the text, such as immigration policies and abortion rights: “Trump’s plans are more extreme, he is more unhinged, and the guardrails that restrained some of his worst instincts have disappeared.”.

In conclusion, the Democrat said that, “as a friend and supporter of Biden”, this moment is “bittersweet”: Biden “He is a wise and decent man who served our country well. We have lost our standard-bearer and will miss his steady leadership, his deep empathy and his fighting spirit. But we have also gained much: a new champion, a reinvigorated campaign and a renewed sense of purpose.”.

