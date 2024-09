Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden and Trump during this morning’s ceremony in New York | Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

Just hours after holding their first (and perhaps only) debate in Philadelphia in the race for the White House, Donald Trump, Republican candidate for president of the United States, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic candidate, participated in an event in New York on Wednesday morning (11) in tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks, which occurred 23 years ago.

According to CBS News, Harris and Trump shook hands before the ceremony at Ground Zero, where the World Trade Center stood, whose towers were hit by commercial planes hijacked by Al-Qaeda terrorists.

Relatives of victims read aloud the names of the 2,983 people killed in the attacks on New York and the Pentagon, the downing of United Airlines Flight 93 (the plane crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back and prevented al-Qaeda terrorists from reaching their target, the Capitol, in Washington) in 2001, and also in the attack on the World Trade Center in 1993.

President Joe Biden and Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, were also in attendance. The two men and the presidential candidates stood side by side during the ceremony in New York.

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden, Kamala and Trump will travel to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where there will be a separate tribute to the victims of United Flight 93.