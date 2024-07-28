Eight years after beating Hillary Clinton, what has changed about Donald Trump? I read in The New Statesman that his sexist comments already sound more like “the ravings of a bitter old man” than those of “a outsider provocateur who faces the establishment”. And this could be the key to a possible Kamala Harris victory. In fact, with her as an opponent, Trump loses that perception of freshness that gave him facing the very old Biden, and suddenly it seems that yes, there is a game. First, because although she did not win against Trump, Clinton caused a crack in the glass ceiling of American politics. The image of a woman in the presidential race changed the idea of ​​what is possible, making us see more clearly the presidential profile of some women who came later, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren.

The second reason is what has happened in the last eight years. It is not just that, after the disappearance of the constitutional right to abortion, Trump’s misogyny is even less funny, but that today’s world is sailing through the undercurrents of #MeToo, a revolution that some still downplay. Simply put, there are things that can no longer be said or done with the same impunity. We look at power relations through the lens of a movement that showed that any woman’s voice is worth as much as that of the powerful. Curiously, Clinton’s greatest sin was not gender but her arrogance in the face of Trump, something that an electorate with its ego wounded by the loss of its position in the world did not forgive her for. Today it is Trump who sounds arrogant and confused, warning about a “socialist” being president, “especially if she is a woman.” His possible vice president, James (JD) Vance, proposes withdrawing the vote from bitter spinsters with cats and no children. But it is a bad idea to attack women like that. Even some of the most visible faces of the European far right are women, and their male allies have had to redefine feminist messages to fit even minimally into today’s world. Le Pen supported the recognition of abortion as a constitutional right. And Meloni knows that he cannot suppress it.

The Fourth Wave connected women with power in all its dimensions. Our world is also now a world of women who redefine power. reggaeton and gather thousands of bichotas to dance to the rhythm of her heartbreaks; it is the pink world of a feminist Barbie releasing confetti all over the planet; that of the Taylor Swifts who build empires by putting their fans at the centre of everything, with messages aimed directly at their self-esteem. That is why Beyoncé has authorised Harris to use Freedomanthem of the movement Black Lives Matterin her campaign. But the most interesting thing about Harris’s race is that she presents it as a fight of the future against the past, and from that axis she will try to build a majority with the issues that affect people’s daily lives: health insurance, inflation, weapons and yes, also reproductive rights. These are very different coordinates from the identity buzz: building a community of interests that transcends social gaps, but speaking openly about the fractures that the narrative of white America wants to silence. And it seems that she once again has two powerful assets that helped the advent of Barack Obama: the power of the networks and a contagious and growing enthusiasm.