Democrat says she is “honored” to receive the nomination; attended a rally in Milwaukee with her vice president, Tim Walz

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris (Democratic Party), accepted the nomination of Wisconsin delegates to run for the White House under the party acronym. The Democrat was alongside her vice president, Tim Walz (Democratic Party), at a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2024).

Kamala claimed to be “honorable” for receiving the indication. “We are very honored to be your nominees”he declared. “This is a people-driven campaign and together we will chart a new path forward”he stated.

Despite the confirmation of the nomination of delegates from Wisconsin and other states, such as California, the Democrat has not yet made the official acceptance speech for her nomination by the Democratic Party. The speech will be made on Thursday (August 22).

The appointment of Kamala will become the first black woman nominated by a major US political party for the White House.

This year’s Democratic National Convention is being held in an unusual way. Because President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) dropped out of his presidential campaign after securing the necessary number of votes for his nomination, Democrats held a virtual roll call vote in early August with the delegates who supported Biden.

The US vice president secured 99% of the support of the 4,615 delegates who voted. Therefore, demonstrations by delegates against Kamala and Walz, the vote count and the acceptance speech for the nomination could be done in a symbolic way, with no practical validity.