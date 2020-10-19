new Delhi: The National Commission for Women has demanded action against former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for allegedly making an ‘item’ comment against Madhya Pradesh government minister Imrati Devi. In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, he has spoken about the necessary action against Kamal Nath.

According to the statement issued by the commission, an answer has been sought from Kamal Nath in this matter. “It is learned through the news that Kamal Nath has made derogatory remarks against a woman minister during a meeting in Dabra, Madhya Pradesh,” the statement said. The Commission strongly condemns this irresponsible and abusive statement made by a leader.

Letter written to Election Commission for necessary action

According to the Women’s Commission, a letter has been written to the Election Commission for necessary action in this matter. Earlier, Women Commission chairman Rekha Sharma had said that the commission is sending a notice to Kamal Nath and is also writing a letter to the Election Commission. Significantly, while campaigning for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, contesting from Dabra Assembly seat against Imrati Devi, Kamal Nath on Sunday said, “Suresh Raje ji is our candidate from Dabra. They are simple, simple in nature. They are not like him. What is his name?

Madhya Pradesh will have a by-election on November 3 while counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Meanwhile, the people present there started loudly saying ‘Imarti Devi’, ‘Imarti Devi’. After this, Kamal Nath said with a laugh, “May I name him (Dabra’s BJP candidate)”. You recognize him more than me. You should have warned me in advance. What is this item? ”It is worth noting that Jyotiraditya Scindia’s 21 trusted legislators resigned from the membership of Congress and state assembly in March. These legislators also include Imrati Devi. After this development, the Congress government led by Kamal Nath fell in Madhya Pradesh.

Voting will be held on November 3 in the by-elections in the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh, while the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

