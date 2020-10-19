Highlights: Kamal Nath’s indecent remarks on BJP leader Imrati Devi of Dalit community

Such statements show the thinking of Congress leaders against women and scheduled castes: Scindia

Imrati Devi is counted among the loyal supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia

Indore

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Rajya Sabha member, on Sunday accused former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of making vulgar remarks about BJP leader Imrati Devi of the Dalit community, saying such statements reflect the thinking of Congress leaders against women and scheduled castes.

Scindia said at an election meeting in Kampel town, around 30 km from Indore city, “For the tireless hard work that started from the position of leader and sarpanch of Dalit society, Imranathi Devi says that she is an item. (Congress leader) Ajay Singh says he is Jalebi. He said, ‘Against women and scheduled castes, their (Congress leaders) have the same thinking and ideology, while it has been told in our scriptures that where women are respected, Gods reside there.

Imrati was among those who brought down the Congress government

Imrati Devi, counted among Scindia’s loyal supporters, is one of the 22 Congress MLAs whose resignation from the Assembly to join the BJP fell on March 20. After this, the BJP returned to power on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Imrati Devi is the BJP candidate from Dabra seat in Gwalior district in the upcoming assembly by-elections.

‘People got confidence from Congress’

Speaking to reporters after the election meeting, Scindia alleged that Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh had also made derogatory remarks about Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan a few years back and ‘such statements are the reality of Congress’. On the Congress’ release manifesto on the by-elections to be held on November 3 for the 28 assembly seats of the state, the Rajya Sabha member said, “The Congress has soothed its manifesto (manifesto) issued during the last assembly elections of 2018 According to this, not a single work was done. Now keep the manifesto of the Congress by-elections with yourself because the public’s trust has been lost from the Congress.

Interested in taking place in public’s heart: Scindia

Scindia, who switched sides seven months ago to join the BJP, dismissed a Congress allegation that the BJP was not giving him much attention in the ongoing campaign for the by-elections. He said, “It is a wonderful thing that Congress is now worrying me.” In the list of BJP’s declared star campaigners for the by-elections, Scindia is ranked lower than other senior leaders. Asked about this, he said, ‘I am not interested in riding on election chariots, getting my photos printed in posters and being included in the list of star campaigners. My only interest is that I can find a place in the heart of the public. ‘