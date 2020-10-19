new Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, claiming that he did not make any derogatory remarks about Imrati Devi, a minister in the state government. Kamal Nath also targeted Shivraj and BJP in his letter.

Kamal Nath said that in my address in Dabra’s meeting, I did not make any inappropriate remarks, yet you gave a lie. The former Chief Minister said, “The word you are pointing to, that word has many meanings, there are many interpretations, but according to the thinking in mind, you and your party are engaged in misinterpretation of your choice. “

Kamal Nath said, “I am surprised that today you are writing a letter to Sonia Gandhiji about the honor and safety of women, whose government in 15 years in Madhya Pradesh, rape of sisters and daughters, atrocities on women and women crimes, in the country Has been at the top and during this time, you have remained silent for years without discharging your obligations on such incidents. “

Former MP CM Kamal Nath writes to State CM SS Chouhan regarding a letter written by CM to Congress President over former CM’s “item” remark; says ‘it would have been better if you would have written to your party president over derogatory remarks made by Ministers of your party’. pic.twitter.com/mOW2jejwjV – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Kamal Nath said in the letter that many BJP leaders are accustomed to indecent remarks on women. He said, “Yesterday, the honorable Union Minister of your party was referring to the new members, including women members, who were included in the Congress as” rejected goods “and today the Congress candidate Mr. Vishwanath ji by Mr. Bisahulal Ji, the Minister of your government. ‘S wife has been addressed with words that in Indian culture it is not considered appropriate to speak away and listen. ” Kamal Nath said to Shivraj, why do you not give information about these comments to your party president by writing a letter.

It is noteworthy that CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, demanding strict action against Kamal Nath. Shivraj Singh Chauhan also kept a two-hour silent fast in protest against Kamal Nath’s remarks.

Let me tell you that while campaigning for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, contesting from Dabra Assembly seat against Imrati Devi, Kamal Nath had said on Sunday, “Suresh Raje ji is our candidate from Dabra. They are simple, simple in nature. They are not like him. What is her name? ”Meanwhile, the people present there started loudly saying‘ Imarti Devi ’,‘ Imarti Devi ’.

After this, Kamal Nath laughed and said, “Shall I take his (Dabra’s BJP candidate) name.” You recognize him more than me. You should have warned me in advance. What is this item?

Let me tell you, Imrati Devi, who is counted among the loyal supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia, is one of the 22 rebel MLAs of the Congress who resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP on March 20, when the then Kamal Nath government fell. After this, the BJP returned to state power on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. By-elections are to be held on November 3 in 28 assembly seats of the state including Dabra.

Also read:

Madhya Pradesh minister Imrati Devi wept bitterly over Kamal Nath’s controversial remarks