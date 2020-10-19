Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan of misleading the words and said that through this propaganda is being done. Kamal Nath has said in a statement released on Sunday night that 15 days are left in the election and efforts are on to win the election by changing the meaning of the words.

Kamal Nath said that the public is asking how many jobs were given in these 7 months if the vision paper of 2018 promised 10 lakh jobs. Instead of answering, Shivraj Singh Chauhan is saying Kamal Nath said the item. Kamal Nath said that yes I have said the item because it is not an inconsistent word. I am also an item, you are also an item and in this sense we are all items.

Kamal Nath claims that the item number is written on the agenda in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha, the item number is also written in the prize distribution program. Is it disrespectful? When the people of Madhya Pradesh are drinking sips of blood, instead of wiping their tears, your party is making the issue of drinking my coke.

Kamal Nath said is this an issue? Is public life connected with this? He said that if you tell Kamal Nath to stop drinking coke, will the mafia raj stop in the state. Rape will stop. Farmers’ suicides will stop. Kamal Nath said that only those who have cheated the public try to garner sympathy and mercy. Those who have no truth to face the public.