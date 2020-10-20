State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other party leaders on Monday in protest against Madhya Pradesh minister Imrati Devi for allegedly being called an ‘item’ at an election rally by state Congress President Kamal Nath. I sat on a dharna at various places and kept a two-hour silent fast.

The Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the Chief Electoral Officer of the state on Monday on the remarks made by Kamal Nath on Sunday against BJP’s woman candidate Imrati Devi from Dabra assembly seat. A senior Election Commission official said, based on the report received from the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, we have sought a detailed report. It will meet the commission on Tuesday. Based on this, the commission will consider.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also referred the matter to the Election Commission for necessary action. The Election Commission official said, by the time we got the message from NCW, we had sought a detailed report from the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Chauhan wrote a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi demanding removal of Kamal Nath from all party posts, while Union Minister Tomar said that if Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi value the honor of women and talk of Dalits If the top leadership of the Congress and Kamal Nath should repent by apologizing to women including Imrati Devi.

The state’s Women and Child Development Minister Imrati Devi wept bitterly at Dabra in Gwalior district on Monday on the remarks made by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The video of his crying has gone viral on social media as well as appearing on local television channels.

Imrati hit back at Kamra Nath and told the media in Dabra, ‘He (Kamal Nath) has come from Bengal. He does not have the decency to speak. What does he know to respect a Harijan woman? Such people have no right to live in Madhya Pradesh. He said, “Mother and daughters are considered as Lakshmi in Madhya Pradesh and today he is abusing all the Lakshmis of Madhya Pradesh.” I want Congress President Sonia Gandhi to remove Kamal Nath from her party.

Emarati said, “I used to think of Kamal Nath as a brother, but he is a demon. He said that Kamal Nath cannot win an MLA in the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh on November 3 for 28 assembly seats. At the same time, Chauhan told the media after the end of his two-hour silent fast in Bhopal, “Today the mind is very distressed. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, who made a comment yesterday against Madhya Pradesh’s Women and Child Development Minister Imrati Devi, not only hoisted the honor of one sister, Imrati Devi, but also all the mothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh And the honor of daughters has been torn.

He said, “Kamal Nath, you have been the Chief Minister of the state, you are the Leader of Opposition and the State Congress President. Does such a commentary suit you? There was no problem in speaking against me. I called you inept, called kneeling, artist, naked and hungry. I did not object, but was born in a poor house belonging to a Scheduled Caste, commented against a sister who rose to the rank of minister on the strength of her labor and service after working. After that, not a word of regret came out of your mouth. This is the extent of shamelessness.

It is noteworthy that while campaigning for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, contesting from Dabra Assembly seat against Imrati Devi, Kamal Nath on Sunday said, “Suresh Raje ji is our candidate from Dabra. Simple-minded, simple. They are not like him. What is his name? Meanwhile, the people present there started loudly saying ‘Imarti Devi,’ Imarti Devi. After this, Kamal Nath laughed and said, “Shall I name him (Dabra’s BJP candidate)”. You recognize him more than me. You should have warned me in advance. What is this item?