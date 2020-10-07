The FIR registered on former Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the politics of the by-elections in the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh is also becoming a part of the politics. Congress leaders and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha have also jumped into it by tweeting it from the Congress on the allegations of duplicity of the BJP government. Describing Kamal Nath’s name as an injustice, he has asked the Election Commission and CM Shiraj Singh Chauhan that the senior leader of which BJP has so far filed an FIR.

Furious over the new guideline

Tankha has also shared in his tweet a copy of the new guidelines released by the Home Ministry on Thursday. At the same time it has raised the question that before today, the change of rule will not end the one-sided attitude of the officers. Explain that during the election meetings in Madhya Pradesh, new guidelines of the Election Commission have been released regarding the crowd. In these, the number of star campaigners like Scindia and Sachin Pilot has been reduced from 40 to 30 people for the election rallies, while the crowd attending the open election meeting has now been unlimited. That is, the limit of 100 people crowd has been abolished earlier.

This is the case

An FIR was registered against 9 party leaders, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress candidate Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhander, for mobilizing more crowds against the rules at the Congress election rally in Bhandar, Datia. The administration had allowed 100 people to be present in this meeting held on October 5, but many times more people had reached there. The administration took action against the Corona Guidelines, considering it.

