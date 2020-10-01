Bhopal At an election rally at Sitamau in Mandsaur district on Wednesday, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and State Congress President Kamal Nath claimed that his party would return to power in the state after the by-election in 28 assembly seats.

Addressing the rally, Kamal Nath said, “He (BJP) messed with the Constitution made by Babasaheb, formed the government with bargaining and bidding, but after this election we (Congress and the public) will celebrate Diwali together.”

The by-election will be held on November 3

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the program of counting of votes on 28 seats under Madhya Pradesh on November 3 and counting of votes on November 10. The state Congress president said that when he talks about jobs and farmers from the BJP, he will not talk about it, he starts talking about Pakistan and China to divert the attention of the people.

Kamal Nath said on farmers loan waiver

Kamal Nath said, ‘We have waived the debt of 27 lakh farmers, the BJP government itself accepted it in the assembly. On returning, our government will forgive the remaining farmers as promised. Even today, my open challenge to Shivraj ji is that at any time, come face to face and debate with me about debt waiver. I will put all the evidence of debt forgiveness in front of them and expose their lies. I want a certificate from Shivraj, not from BJP, from the public.

People should decide the future of the state: Kamal Nath

He said that ‘the people of the state came forward to protect democracy and the Constitution. What kind of future do you want for the state, a government formed by vote or a government formed by note, you have to decide. If their bus works, then we will not conduct the panchayat elections, your sarpanch will also be elected by bidding.

The Congress has nominated Rakesh Patidar for the by-election from the Suwasra Assembly seat, while the BJP has resigned from the Congress and appointed former MLA Hardeep Singh Dung, who joined the BJP as its candidate.

