Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has regretted the statement given to BJP leader and former minister Imarti Devi. With this, he said that I am sorry if my statement was disrespectful to anyone. They said that BJP is diverting attention from the real issues, but I will not let them succeed. Explain that during a rally, Kamal Nath had called BJP candidate and former minister Imarti Devi as an item.

Kamal Nath said, “Today the Bharatiya Janata Party is realizing that they are not losing, they are getting beaten up. That is why they are distracting. These are the real issues of elections in Madhya Pradesh, 15 years and last 7 months. I want to divert people’s attention. Say anything to divert attention, I will not let them succeed in it. “He said that I respect women. If anyone thinks that it is disrespectful, then I should have regret.

Yesterday Shivraj Singh Chauhan had observed a fast against the statement

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath made a disputed statement on Shivraj Singh’s government minister Imrati Devi and Shivraj Singh staged a sit-in. His ministers and leaders kept a silent fast. Shivraj Singh Chauhan linked the apna of Imarti Devi to the insult of Draupadi in Mahabharata.

After the silent fast, Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “I expected clarification but the statement is being justified in a shameful way. You can abuse me, call me by different names but for a woman this kind of statement is against all daughters and mothers. Women have been insulted during Navratri. He (Kamal Nath) has crossed all limits. ”

Imarti Devi told ABP News – she is not Kalanath, not Kamal Nath

ABP News spoke to Imarti Devi on this issue, Imarti Devi called Kamal Nath as Kalanknath. Imarti Devi said, “I am a woman, and come from a poor house. Today, I am doing politics while chowk the home. If this is the case, is it not my right to do politics, what does Kamal Nath say that women cannot do politics. If he speaks like this for women, then it is Kalankanath not Kamal Nath.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who made a controversial statement about Imrati Devi, has now joined the BJP along with Scindia and has become a minister in the Shivraj government. BJP has made Imrati Devi its candidate from Dabra assembly seat. On Sunday, when Kamal Nath reached Dabra to campaign for Congress candidate Surendra Raje, his tongue slipped in the direction of targeting Imrati Devi.