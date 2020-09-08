Highlights: Kamal Nath gave a big blow to BJP before the by-election in Gwalior-Chambal

BJP leader Satish Sikarwar joined Congress with hundreds of supporters

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s stronghold threatens BJP

Narottam Mishra said, no shock for BJP by going to Sikarwar

Bhopal

Former CM Kamal Nath has given a big blow to BJP in the morning. He burglarized Jyotiraditya Scindia’s stronghold. Satish Sikarwar, a BJP candidate in the 2018 assembly elections, has joined Congress. Hundreds of BJP workers have joined Congress in the presence of former CM Kamal Nath. This is considered a big setback for the BJP in Gwalior-Chambal.

Actually, Satish Sikarwar is considered to be the great leader of Gwalior. Satish was angry with Jyotiraditya Scindia’s arrival with his people. In the last election, the Congress lost to Munnalal Goyal. Munnallay Goyal will be the BJP candidate from Gwalior East in the by-election. Gwalior-Chambal battling with infighting is being considered a big setback for BJP. It is discussed that many disgruntled people of BJP are in touch with Congress.

Satish Sikarwar has a family background of BJP. His father Gajraj Singh and brother Satyapal Singh have also been MLAs from BJP. But with the arrival of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the old BJP leaders are being ignored in the party. At the same time, in Gwalior-Chambal, successive BJP leaders are busy celebrating their leaders.

Lost by 18 thousand votes

In the 2018 assembly election, Satish Sikarwar lost to Congress’s Munnalal Goyal by 17,819 votes. Once again, Goyal and Sikarwar are contesting on this seat. Goyal is now in BJP, and Sikarwar is in Congress. There is a discussion that the Congress will field Satish Sikarwar against Munnalal Goyal from Gwalior East.

Anastosh is on watch

In fact, the Congress is constantly monitoring BJP dissidents in Gwalior-Chambal. There is dissatisfaction among all the old leaders of BJP. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, State President VD Sharma, Jyotiraditya Scindia and CM are also trying to convince the disgruntled people by camping in that area. Despite that, dissatisfaction is not stopping. At the same time, Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that the BJP has not suffered any setback due to Satish Sikarwar.