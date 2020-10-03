Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen struggling a lot during batting in the 14th match of IPL played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also took some breaks while batting in the last two overs. Dhoni looked very tired and finally Chennai had to face defeat by seven runs.

However, Dhoni, who was the captain of the Indian team after the match ended, gave good news about his health and said that he is fine. Some players have been seen facing troubles in the UAE due to the fierce heat and the same situation was with Dhoni.

IPL 2020: Dhoni’s health deteriorates during the match, fans like this in support of Mahi

Bollywood actor Kamal R Khan gave his response to Dhoni’s condition and made inappropriate tweets for this legendary Indian cricketer. Kamal also advised Dhoni to retire from the game.

He wrote in the tweet, “Brother MS Dhoni does not become a young man by blackening his hair! You run out of runs for 2 runs, which happens to everyone in old age! But who said that to be insulted by playing in old age. Necessary! We have been a fan of you, I do not like to see you like this! Take retirement with dignity! “

CSK vs SRH: Irfan Pathan targets such a target without taking Dhoni’s name, fans also flare up

While Dhoni is away from social media, this tweet from the Bollywood actor went viral. Despite not being present on many platforms, Dhoni has millions of fans on social media.

Here’s how Dhoni’s fans surrounded him on KKR’s tweet:

45 year old flop actor Kamal R khan ji, who has been an utter disgrace to the entire artists community is talking like this about a person who brought us World Cup. https://t.co/u9FyUTgWmb – Dipti (@super_sanatani) October 2, 2020

The most negative account on twitter for a reason who can’t do anything except spreading negativity !! Not even shocked by this tweet he is like this from years idk why people support him !! 4 https://t.co/nzQ9afJTZ9 – Meri Jaan Sid❤🌈 ✨ (@ muskaan1212) October 2, 2020

Now he will teach cricket to God of cricket😡. https://t.co/MrbSfSNje9 – Shreyash Kothari (@KothariShreyash) October 3, 2020

@kamaalrkhan Aap MS Dhoni ki retirement ki chinta krne wale kab se ho gye? Meri suniye dhoni ji ki salah maniye aur apni retirement ke liye mutual funds mien paisa laga dijiye. Yeh twitter account ke blue tick se zindagi nhi kategi …#dhonifan #msdforever #Dhoni #MSDian #Dhonism https://t.co/KfOWniIuIa – Chaitanya Sabharwal (@ chaitan72003) October 3, 2020

In the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings, led by captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, suffered a seven-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. With this, the series of defeats of Chennai continued. Batting first, Hyderabad scored 164 for five in their allotted 20 overs thanks to the excellent batting of young Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma. In response, Chennai could score 157 runs in their 20 overs losing five wickets.

However, Dhoni, who had won the Indian team on several occasions, including the World Cup 2011 final, playing big shots in the last overs of the second innings, looked troubled by the heat. He tried to take the team to the threshold of victory by adding 72 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja after the top order failed, but eventually missed. Chennai needed 44 runs in the last two overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a hamstring injury after putting the yorker on the first ball of the 19th over.

Khalil Ahmed completed the over in which Dhoni also hit a six. The last over was bowled in which Chennai needed 28 runs. The first ball was wide, on which four runs were also dropped. Dhoni hit the second ball, but the next three balls were excellent. Sam Curren hit a six on the last ball, but the match was out by then. Dhoni made an unbroken partnership of 43 runs in 14 balls with Kuren, but could not save the team from defeat.