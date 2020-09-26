Bollywood and South Indian film industry veteran singer SP Balasubramanian died at the age of 74. He was admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital in Chennai from August 5 when he was infected with the corona virus. He was on ECMO and Life Support System for a long time. He died on Friday at 13.04 pm. Condolences have been expressed by artists from Bollywood to South on his death.

Among them, superstar and leader Kamal Haasan also expressed condolences on his death and recalled the moments spent with him. Balasubramanian sang the most songs for Salman Khan in Bollywood and Kamal Haasan in South. He also became the onscreen voice of Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan said that he is not mourning his death, but celebrating him.

Used to go with Visakhapatnam

Kamal Haasan said in a statement to ETimes, “I have not come here to express condolences or to express grief. I have come to celebrate this person. We have spent great moments together. We used to go to Visakhapatnam by train. I wish we could spend more time with each other. ” With this, he said that Balasubramaniam also loved new songs.

Watch the video of Kamal Haasan and Balasubramanian here

Kishore Kumar and Mohammad Rafi’s fans

Kamal further said that for the film ‘Ek Duje’, the song ‘Tere Mere Beach Mein’ was the biggest achievement for him. He said, “If he had not got the infection of Kovid-19, he would be doing music. He used to say many times that he is my fan and I am ashamed. The audience loved us a lot and we were like brothers. . ” Kamal Haasan said that Balasubramanian had sung 30 thousand songs and he was a fan of Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

