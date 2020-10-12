The Kamakhya temple, which has been closed since March due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, reopened to devotees on Sunday. This information was given by the temple officials.

Doloi MC Sarma of the temple management committee said that the sanctum sanctorum of the temple would remain closed for devotees. They will only be able to do circumambulation and worship outside the main door of the temple. Devotees will have to follow stringent protocol of Kovid-19. A small number of devotees arrived on the first day after the temple reopened and had to undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT). He also had to go through a sanitization chamber to rescue Kovid-19 before entering the temple.

He said that the devotees who have conducted the investigation in the last three days will be able to show their report and go directly to the hill. Each devotee is allowed only 15 minutes to stay in the temple premises. The temple will be open from eight in the morning till sunset but there will be a change in the time of darshan during Navratri and Durga Puja.

Guwahati: People visit Kamakhya temple as the temple reopens from today for devotees to perform ‘parikrama’. The inner sanctum sanctorum remains closed in view of COVID-19. #Assam pic.twitter.com/rBL5W6Gbsh – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Sarma said that these measures have been taken after consultation with the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration.