Assembly elections are due in Assam next year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparing for it. Union Home Minister and party’s strongman Amit Shah is on a tour of Assam. Today is the second day. He reached Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati in the morning with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Here he saw Goddess and asked for his blessings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast has emerged as an engine of development for the country. He said that all militant groups have returned to the mainstream. Shah said at an event to launch four projects in Kumar Bhaskar Varma area in Aminggaon here that earlier, movement and violence, separatists and various armed groups were seen, but now they are all part of the mainstream.

“All those youth have now joined hands for the development of Assam and are now competing with global youth through start-ups and other projects to make the state a growth engine of the nation,” he said. Has targeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for not resolving the issue of Rs 8000 crore outstanding oil royalty of the state.

He said, “Singh represented Assam for 18 years but he could not resolve the issue, but Modi ji cleared the dues before the BJP government came to the state and also ensured that the future This amount will continue to grow and reach the people of the region.

Shah said, “The culture of Assam is not alone in itself but it is the jewel of the entire nation and it was Sankardev, the Vaishnava saint of Assam who spent his entire life on the path of devotion, calling it literary works, traditions, culture, Enriched with religious ideas which were also recognized in the rest of the country.

He said on the occasion of the beginning of the development and beautification project of Baatadrava ‘Thana at Borduwa in Nagaon district, the birthplace of Vaishnava reformer-saint Srimanta Sankardeva, that Sankardev and Madhavdev had organized the entire state and now Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Vishwa Sarma The team has united the people of the state by maintaining and promoting the heritage and tradition of the state.

He said, “The Congress did not think of developing his birthplace, but the BJP believes that the state cannot progress until language and culture develop.” Shah said that one lakh in the state There are more ” Namghars (Vaishnava prayer and community halls) propagating the message of Shankaradeva and the state government has decided to give Rs 2.5 lakh to eight thousand Namghars.

He congratulated the signatories of the Bodo Accord and praised the recent Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election in a violence-free environment.

The Home Minister said that people gave the mandate to the NDA in the BTC elections. “The NDA’s victory in the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council elections is like a semi-final before the assembly elections and the NDA will win by an overwhelming majority in the Assam assembly elections,” he said, adding that Congress and other parties cannot stop the infiltration. But it was stopped by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.