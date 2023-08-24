The Japanese shrugs off the responsibility of succeeding Milinkovic: “We are different”. The Argentine will be the alternative to Immobile, the Danish is already a name already known to the fans for the two goals inflicted on the biancocelesti

From our correspondent Stefano Cieri – Rome

Here they are the first three new signings of Lazio. The new sporting director Angelo Fabiani introduces them to Formello (and he too introduces himself: “I’m happy to take on this new role, I hope I don’t betray expectations. I’m someone who loves working more than appearing, I’ll try to give my contribution”) . The trio of new entries presented is made up of the first three players purchased in chronological order. They are all foreigners and all eager to leave a tangible mark on their new team.

The first to speak is the Argentine Taty Castellanos. It will be up to him to try to renew the long tradition of Argentine players who have made the history of Lazio. "It's a great honor for me, but also a great responsibility. My compatriots have always done well in this prestigious club. I too would like to do the same. When there was the possibility of moving to Lazio, I didn't think twice, I accepted immediately". He describes himself like this: "I'm a player with character, who also loves playing a lot for the team. Then it's clear that I hope to score many goals, but I prefer not to make any predictions." He was taken to be the alternative to a sacred monster like Immobile: "He is the captain and he represents a lot for Lazio. For me it is an honor to have him as a partner, I hope to learn a lot from him". His calling card is the 4 goals he scored at Real Madrid last season. "They were important to me, they made me known all over the world. But now we turn the page, I want to look forward".

After Castellanos it's the turn of another striker, the Danish Gustav Isaksen. In reality, he has already presented himself to Lazio. And not in a nice way. It happened last autumn in the double match in the Europa League between his former team, Midtjylland, and the biancocelesti. Isaksen scored both in the first leg (the Danes won 5-1) and in the second leg (Lazio won 2-1). And, especially in the match played in Denmark, he literally drove the Biancoceleste defense crazy. "My new team-mates reminded me of it right away when I arrived – laughs the new Lazio player -. I also had the opportunity to meet Radu (who was his direct opponent in the first leg, ed), he told me that it was my fault that he had to leave football … ". He too, like Castellanos, didn't think twice about accepting Lazio's courtship. "For me this is a great opportunity, I hope to grow a lot in such an important club and with a coach like Sarri. It was a shame we lost the first match, but I'm sure we'll make up for it soon." However, in this beginning of the Italian adventure for Isaksen there is an insidious opponent who had not calculated, the heat. "Actually, I'm not used to playing in these temperatures. In Denmark it is 15 degrees during this period. But I'll get used to it soon."

From attack to midfield. Here is the Japanese Daichi Kamada, the first Asian player in the history of the Roman club. For him, even more than for the other new signings, Lazio was a personal choice, given that he was free: "I had many offers, I chose Lazio because they are a club with a great history and because the technical project convinces me . And also because he plays in the Champions League." Then he reveals a detail: "Before moving to Italy, I spoke to Tomiyasu (former Bologna player, now at Arsenal, ed). I know that the Serie A championship is not easy and that a lot is expected of me, I will try not to disappoint." He has to take up Milinkovic's heavy legacy: "I have different characteristics than him, so I won't be able to play the same type of game as he did. I will try to give my contribution with my characteristics. I'm the type of player who doesn't win games by himself, but who can give his best in a team that works well. And Lazio is a formation of this type".