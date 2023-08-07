Analysis, numbers and characteristics of the new Lazio midfielder. That’s why take him to fantasy football
profile and role
—
Japanese, class of ’99, Kamada it is mainly a attacking midfielder which can also play from second tip or from half wing, thus withdrawing its range of action. He’s a natural right footer but knows how to kick very well with both feet, a feature that has always made him “dangerous” from a bonus point of view thanks to long distance shots (average of 1.61 per 90 min) which are not always easy to read for opponents. In Sarri’s Lazio he will play mainly from half wing in the 4-3-3, but at Eintracht he also covered the role of offensive winger, so we know that, if necessary, he will also be able to advance in position in the event of the absence of either Zaccagni or Felipe Anderson. And watch out for penalties: 4 scored out of 4 last season.
is it to be taken to fantasy?
—
The only unknown could be that of the probable initial “settling in period”, but at full capacity we consider him a possible top role. His highly offensive attitude (16 total goals in the last season) can only be taken into strong consideration, above all because it is combined with Sarri’s game which is aimed at enhancing players with similar characteristics. We expect quality from him in passing and constant insertions that will lead him to finish on goal. At the Fantasy Championship he is listed midfielder and they are needed 33 credits to sign him in the squad, while in private leagues we feel like classifying him as a second slot with the potential to become a top role in no time.
#Kamada #goals #assists #regret #MilinkovicSavic
Leave a Reply