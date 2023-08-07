profile and role

—

Japanese, class of ’99, Kamada it is mainly a attacking midfielder which can also play from second tip or from half wing, thus withdrawing its range of action. He’s a natural right footer but knows how to kick very well with both feet, a feature that has always made him “dangerous” from a bonus point of view thanks to long distance shots (average of 1.61 per 90 min) which are not always easy to read for opponents. In Sarri’s Lazio he will play mainly from half wing in the 4-3-3, but at Eintracht he also covered the role of offensive winger, so we know that, if necessary, he will also be able to advance in position in the event of the absence of either Zaccagni or Felipe Anderson. And watch out for penalties: 4 scored out of 4 last season.