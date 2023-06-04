LFantasy in power brings a dilemma. With the arrival of Kamada, is there room in Milan for other attacking midfielders? The thoughts of Maldini and Massara are currently heading in this direction. And also those of Stefano Pioli, who could – in pure theory – meet again in a few weeks, market permitting, with a department crowded by the Japanese, De Ketelaere, Diaz and Adli. Four elements to be managed with due differences and different in terms of path, performance and reflections.