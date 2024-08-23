Kamala Harris’s grandnieces have taught the audience at the Chicago Bulls’ stadium, where the Democratic convention is being held, how to pronounce the candidate’s name. “’Káma’ as in coma”, “’la’ as in ‘lalalala’”, the girls explained from the stage. The entire audience began to chant the name: “Káma”, shouted those on the right, “La”, responded those on the left. Actress Kerry Washington, who accompanied the little ones, closed the event: “And Káma-La for president!”