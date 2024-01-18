For a footballer there is nothing worse than not being able to have minutes to demonstrate his ability on the field of play, and that is exactly what he is experiencing. Calvin Phillipsa 28-year-old midfielder who plays for none other than Manchester City in England, the best team in the world for a long time.
The starters in Pep Guardiola's team are maintaining their high level and are leaving no chance for substitutes like Phillips, who is decidedly looking for another destination to be able to relaunch his career, especially with the intention of Gareth Southgate, coach of the national team of England, count on him for the Euro Cup that will be played in 2024.
There appears the firm option of FC Barcelona, which with Gavi's injury will go back on the market to incorporate a footballer into the midfield. The culé coach,
The negotiations will be defined, at most, next week. Barça, which has the documentation drawn up to execute the sale of 49% of Barça Studios for a value of 200 million euros, knows that with this income an operation that until recently seemed impossible could advance.
He will also have to accelerate quickly, since “Colchonero” was first targeting the Argentine Guido Rodríguez, from Betis, but now he has lost strength after his injury.
“Cholo” Simeone's team is presented as one of the great competitors to acquire the footballer's services, although we do not rule out the Premier League as a more realistic option as a destination.
Phillips joined the Citizen team two seasons ago for 48 million euros, after being one of Leeds United's best players. The competition with Rodri made it practically impossible for him to play, so he wants a new destination to showcase his level.
